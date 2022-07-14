7 Pebble Beaches In Ontario Where You Can Live Your Best Blue Water Mediterranean Dream
Enjoy the views!
You'll have to pack your water shoes and prepare to walk along pebble stone shores that will transport you to the Mediterranean coast.
These seven beaches in Ontario are full of rocks and smooth pebbles with views of turquoise blue waters. You can relax on the shore and splash through the crystal clear waves.
Awenda Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
Address: 670 Awenda Park Rd., Tiny, ON
Why You Need To Go: While this provincial park has four sandy beaches, most of the coastline is rugged rock faces and pebbles. You can watch the water glisten as it hits the rocky shore.
Rock Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
When: May 13 to October 11, 2022
Address: 215 Niece Rd., Dunnville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can soak up the vast water views from a sandy beach with a pebble stone shore. The natural beach is one kilometre long and can be accessed from both the campground and the day-use area.
Point Clark Beach
Price: Free
Address: 531 Lighthouse Rd., Goderich, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beach is one of the few in the area of this pretty small town. The sandy shores turn into pebbles at the water's edge and there is a stretch of giant rock boulders you can enjoy the sunset from.
Pebble Beach
Price: Free
Address: 39 Howe St., Marathon, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden shore is full of smooth colourful pebbles that shine under the cool waters of Lake Superior. You can find a piece of driftwood to sit down and admire the view.
Little Cove Beach
Price: Free
Address: 242 Little Cove Rd. #240, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden cove of rocky shores is found along the rugged coast of the Bruce Peninsula. You'll forget you're in Canada, surrounded by white stones and clear turquoise blue waters.
Flowerpot Island
Price: $8.50 admission, $39.85+ boat cruise
Address: 121 Chi sin tib dek Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a scenic boat ride from Tobermory to an island with beautiful hiking trails and endless blue water views from the rocky shores. The island is named for the unique flowerpot-looking formations found around the shoreline.
Darlington Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
Address: 1600 Darlington Park Rd., Bowmanville, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is a hidden beach in this Ontario park with a sandy stretch to enjoy the views and pebbles along the coastline.