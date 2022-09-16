Parts Of Ontario Will Be Hotter Than Mexico City This Weekend & It'll Be Peak Summer Vibes
Beach day, anyone?
Ontario's weather forecast is swamping residents with yet another round of humidity and heat this weekend.
Ok, somebody hasn't been manifesting Autumn nearly hard enough.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), cities like Toronto, London, and Windsor will see daytime temperatures reach 30 degrees through Saturday and Sunday, with humidex values making things feel even hotter.
Conditions will be so scorching that southern parts of the province could record higher temperatures than Mexico City and rival Florida's famous mugginess.
Both Windsor and Orlando's temps will feel like they're floating into the mid-30s on Saturday, while Mexico City hangs in the low 20s.
Sorry kids, Disney is cancelled this year.
The peak summer vibes are great for anyone looking to squeeze in one last trip to the cottage or nearby beaches. However, it'll be a crushing blow to those craving sweater weather.
The heat is aligned with Ontario's fall forecast, which predicts a gentler transition into the season this year, thanks to temperatures staying warmer and drier than usual.
But, what goes around comes around.
Experts say the blissful warmth of September could be a double-edged sword, as its drying effects will likely make things get cold quicker.
Temperatures could drop quickly during the evening due to the drier ground, bringing early rounds of frosts or freezes.
Still! That's a future problem. The present version of you only has to worry about what bathing suit you want to wear to the beach tomorrow. Life is good, for now.