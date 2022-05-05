NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario flower farms

Canada's Biggest Dahlia Farm Is In Ontario & You Can Pick Your Own Colourful Bouquet

There are "Enchanted Garden" themed events too! 🌼

Ottawa Staff Writer
Colourful field of Dahlias at Colour Pop Florals flower farm.

Colourful field of Dahlias at Colour Pop Florals flower farm.

@colourpopflorals | Instagram, @lauraabardwell | Instagram

It's never too early to start dreaming of how your summer can become more colourful. This massive flower farm in Ontario specializes in dahlias and you can pick your own rainbow bouquet.

Colour Pop Florals will open for pick-your-own dahlias in early August, with appointment times available until the end of September. The flower farm in Lasalle, Ontario has over 30,000 blooms this year, more than any year previous and they are adding new varieties and colours to cut and enjoy.

With the theme 'Enchanted Garden' in mind, there are a number of new events that you can enjoy amongst the floral fields this year.

Once the dahlia field is open this summer, you can visit Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday within your pre-booked time slot online. The experience at this dreamy field can be taken to the next level with fun events throughout the summer such as yoga in the flower field, Saturday date nights, enchanted garden scavenger hunts, a movie night and craft stations.

The dahlia date nights will be the same price as standard farm admission with a cut bouquet of $42. The wonder of the flower fields will have a different feel as the sun sets and music plays, where you'll be able to grab eats from local food trucks and browse gifts from other vendors. Exact dates and more event details will be shared as opening day approaches.

While the dahlia flowers are the star, you can also browse through other crops including eucalyptus, garlic and dried flowers. This welcoming farm believes in the magic of dahlias so you're sure to have a joyful experience enjoying the many vibrant colours and activities around the blooming fields.

Colour Pop Florals

Price: $42 admission & bouquet

When: Open early August until end of September

Address: 2221 Front Rd., Lasalle, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can add pops of colour to your summer with a visit to this you-pick dahlia farm, which is hosting a number of fun events to look forward to in their fields.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...