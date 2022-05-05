Canada's Biggest Dahlia Farm Is In Ontario & You Can Pick Your Own Colourful Bouquet
There are "Enchanted Garden" themed events too! 🌼
It's never too early to start dreaming of how your summer can become more colourful. This massive flower farm in Ontario specializes in dahlias and you can pick your own rainbow bouquet.
Colour Pop Florals will open for pick-your-own dahlias in early August, with appointment times available until the end of September. The flower farm in Lasalle, Ontario has over 30,000 blooms this year, more than any year previous and they are adding new varieties and colours to cut and enjoy.
With the theme 'Enchanted Garden' in mind, there are a number of new events that you can enjoy amongst the floral fields this year.
Once the dahlia field is open this summer, you can visit Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday within your pre-booked time slot online. The experience at this dreamy field can be taken to the next level with fun events throughout the summer such as yoga in the flower field, Saturday date nights, enchanted garden scavenger hunts, a movie night and craft stations.
The dahlia date nights will be the same price as standard farm admission with a cut bouquet of $42. The wonder of the flower fields will have a different feel as the sun sets and music plays, where you'll be able to grab eats from local food trucks and browse gifts from other vendors. Exact dates and more event details will be shared as opening day approaches.
While the dahlia flowers are the star, you can also browse through other crops including eucalyptus, garlic and dried flowers. This welcoming farm believes in the magic of dahlias so you're sure to have a joyful experience enjoying the many vibrant colours and activities around the blooming fields.
Colour Pop Florals
Price: $42 admission & bouquet
When: Open early August until end of September
Address: 2221 Front Rd., Lasalle, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can add pops of colour to your summer with a visit to this you-pick dahlia farm, which is hosting a number of fun events to look forward to in their fields.