This 2-Acre Flower Farm Near Toronto Will Surround You With Rainbow Dahlias You Can Pick
You can also bring home some berries! 🌼🫐
If you've ever dreamt of a golden afternoon surrounded by towering dahlias, you could feel like Alice in Wonderland talking to the blooms at this Ontario flower farm. Just don't expect them to chat back to you.
Andrews Scenic Acres has a rainbow field of dahlias where you can walk between the flowers and pick your own bouquet to take home. Not only can you bring freshly cut flowers with you, but you can also take a wagon ride, pick berries, eat ice cream or sip on some wine.
It's not too far of a drive from downtown Toronto, so you can grab your bestie for a summer day trip to a two-acre field of flowers.
There are tons of different flowers you can pick for your bouquets all summer long. It starts off with peony season in June, July is when dahlias thrive, and then sunflowers can be picked up in August.
You can pick more than just flowers here, too, as the garden fields are even larger this year. Asparagus picking season is in May, berries will be ready for picking in late July during dahlia season, and you'll find squash and other berries ripe for picking as the sunflowers begin to bloom.
If you get hungry while you're at the field, you can stop by for some BBQ lunch or snack on some frozen treats like ice cream and slushies. You can also hitch a free wagon ride on the farm any day of the week with a shortened schedule on weekdays.
The 165-acre farm also has its very own winery, which is made from fruits grown right on site. You can pop in for a sample tasting of one of their fruit wines, dessert wines, or their own signature red or white wines.
You might want to make sure you leave with a fully charged phone, as the photo opportunities are endless.
Admission to the farm is $15 during pick-your-own flowers season, and each floral stem is $2.
Andrews Scenic Acres
Price: $15 admission, $2 per stem
When: Flower farm reopening mid-July (date TBA)
Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get lost in dreamy rainbow fields of peonies and dahlias, leaving with your personally picked bouquet. You can also pick berries and enjoy snacks during your visit.