Ottawa's New Dessert Lounge Serves Rolled Up Ice Cream & Has A Colourful '80s Arcade Vibe
Stir-fried ice cream, cakes and smoothies too!🍨
Ottawa has a new colourful spot to get ice cream and dessert and it's not like anything else you've seen in the city. You can try some rolled-up ice cream, a decadent piece of cake, coffee drinks, or a smoothie.
Roll'd Up Dessert Lounge just opened a permanent location at Lansdowne Park this April and it's an 80s vibe where you can eat treats and play an arcade game. The ice cream is made from scratch in front of you so you know it's fresh.
This rolled ice cream comes in a bunch of fun flavours, no matter your preference. Lemon blueberry, strawberry cheesecake, Oreo and Kitkat are just some of the options, not to mention the other treats you'll find there. It's made with a few premium ingredients, and there are flavour specials each week you can look forward to trying.
Not only is the way the icy dessert rolls a treat for the eyes, but it also creates a unique texture you won't find elsewhere. They offer stir-fried ice cream in addition to the many dessert options, including vegan flavours and some healthier options. Why not have your vanilla rolled ice cream dipped in espresso for a yummy Affogato?
While this flagship location just opened in Ottawa on April 1, the ice cream shop was doing pop-ups across the city last summer. A small ice cream cup costs $8.95 and a large is $10.25, including toppings. Hang out for a while next to fun patterned wall paper and try your hand at the arcade game. They're open until 11 p.m. on weekends for late night snacking.
Roll'd Up Dessert Lounge
Price: $8.95+ including toppings
Cuisine: Ice cream and dessert
Address: 900 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Try a unique-looking and tasting ice cream treat in a lively, colourful atmosphere.