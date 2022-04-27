NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best ice cream in ottawa

Ottawa's New Dessert Lounge Serves Rolled Up Ice Cream & Has A Colourful '80s Arcade Vibe

Stir-fried ice cream, cakes and smoothies too!🍨

Ottawa Staff Writer
Roll'd Up ice cream made from scratch at Ottawa's dessert lounge.

Roll'd Up ice cream made from scratch at Ottawa's dessert lounge.

@rolldupdessertlounge | Instagram

Ottawa has a new colourful spot to get ice cream and dessert and it's not like anything else you've seen in the city. You can try some rolled-up ice cream, a decadent piece of cake, coffee drinks, or a smoothie.

Roll'd Up Dessert Lounge just opened a permanent location at Lansdowne Park this April and it's an 80s vibe where you can eat treats and play an arcade game. The ice cream is made from scratch in front of you so you know it's fresh.

This rolled ice cream comes in a bunch of fun flavours, no matter your preference. Lemon blueberry, strawberry cheesecake, Oreo and Kitkat are just some of the options, not to mention the other treats you'll find there. It's made with a few premium ingredients, and there are flavour specials each week you can look forward to trying.

Not only is the way the icy dessert rolls a treat for the eyes, but it also creates a unique texture you won't find elsewhere. They offer stir-fried ice cream in addition to the many dessert options, including vegan flavours and some healthier options. Why not have your vanilla rolled ice cream dipped in espresso for a yummy Affogato?

While this flagship location just opened in Ottawa on April 1, the ice cream shop was doing pop-ups across the city last summer. A small ice cream cup costs $8.95 and a large is $10.25, including toppings. Hang out for a while next to fun patterned wall paper and try your hand at the arcade game. They're open until 11 p.m. on weekends for late night snacking.

Roll'd Up Dessert Lounge

Price: $8.95+ including toppings

Cuisine: Ice cream and dessert

Address: 900 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Try a unique-looking and tasting ice cream treat in a lively, colourful atmosphere.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...