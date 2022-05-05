NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

summer in ottawa

Ottawa's Epic Party Bike Has 2 New Tours & That's Your Next Pregame Sorted

You can pedal with a coffee in hand. ☕️

Ottawa Staff Writer
Drinking Little Victories coffee on a party bike. Right: Thursty Pedaler pub crawl in Ottawa.

Courtesy of Thursty Pedaler

If you're craving a fun-filled time like you're living it up in Nashville or Amsterdam (but don't want to shell out the cash for the plane ticket), you may want to hit up Ottawa's only party bike. You and 13 of your favourite people can pedal throughout the city and stop by some bars, cafes, and patios along the way.

Not only does the Thursty Pedaler offer a pub crawl party on wheels, but they have two new tours coming out this season that are perfect for both coffee lovers and Ottawa Redblack fans.

Drinking coffee on Ottawa's Thursty Pedaler party bike.Drinking coffee on Ottawa's Thursty Pedaler party bike.Courtesy of Thursty Pedaler

The new coffee crawl combines breakfast treats and "good vibes", where your party pilot will pedal you through a two-hour café hop. You'll travel through the Glebe neighbourhood and make your first stop at Little Victories' coffee shipping container tucked away in an alleyway, where you'll get to sip on some coffee and snack on a danish.

Next up is an Ottawa institution, Kettleman's Bagel, for some of their iconic bagels and cream cheese before you cap off the tour at Bandito's patio. Coffee lovers of all ages can hop onboard since no alcohol is involved, while their other new tour is not.

Football fans can hop on the Thursty Pedaler's game day tour to pre-game before seeing Ottawa Redblacks take the field. The ride stops will vary depending on the day of the game but will include visits to and samples from three of these spots: Thr33's Co Snack Bar, Margarita, CRAFT Beer Market, Banditos, Clocktower Brew Pub, Local Public Eatery and Glebe Central Pub. Plus, your ticket to the game is included.

Each tour lasts about two hours and starts at $49 per person. Booking is now open for the pub and coffee crawls, while game day availability opens by May 15.

Thursty Pedaler

Price: $49.95+

When: Bookings are now open, starting in May

Address: 680 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's party bike is coming with new tours that are worthy of a celebration. The coffee crawl is a great option for non-drinkers and the game day tours will be a pre-game party for Redblacks games.

Website

