This Ontario Hiking Trail Is A Fairytale Walk & You'll Spot An Enchanted Oak Tree
An easy day trip from Toronto.
If you have ever dreamed of becoming a Disney prince or princess, you can take your first step in that direction on this hiking trail near Toronto.
The Health Valley Trail is an easy in-and-out path that's about five kilometres in length, where you will stumble upon a wise old oak tree on your trek. This magical wood carving is right along the main trail so you cannot miss it.
This nature trail follows along the Conestogo River, which passes by a couple of creeks for a variety of hiking surfaces and views.
There are some boardwalks put up along the wet parts of the trail, but you might still want to throw on your hiking boots if you're walking in the rain. There's even a farm gate you can walk to, where you might even see some cows and horses grazing nearby.
You can walk right up to the tree, and get close enough to touch and admire the carving. You can ask this tree for some wisdom from spring through winter because this trail is open all year round. Depending on the time of year that you come by a visit, you may spot bikers, bird watchers and cross country skiers.
You can feel calm as you step into this nature escape and discover this magical tree along the trail. Who knows, this wise oak tree might just have the advice you need.
Health Valley Trail
Price: Free
Address: 35 Albert St. E., St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a stroll in nature, and stumble upon a wise old oak tree that gives off total "Mother Willow" vibes. If you're looking for a day trip from Toronto, this trail is less than a two-hour drive from the city.