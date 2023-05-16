This Enchanted Ontario Hiking Trail Will Lead You Through A Forest To A Wise-Looking Oak Tree
It's a short drive from Toronto.
If you've been looking for your next adventurous Ontario hiking trail to explore this summer, then maybe this enchanting forest that leads to a wise-looking oak tree is the one for you.
The Health Valley Trail, located near Waterloo in Ontario, is a "raw and scenic" route that adventurers can take to enjoy the nature hidden within the trees.
The hiking trail is an easy route, and according to AllTrails, walkers can finish the course in 42 minutes.
Wise Old Oak@keriahilton | Instagram
"This is a popular trail for birding, cross-country skiing, and hiking, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day," the website states.
As you walk the through the trail, if you're lucky, you can spot horses and cows that roam free along the land.
Eventually, along the 5-kilometres trail, you'll spot the "Wise Old Oak," which will be difficult to miss. The face of the Wise Old Oak was carved into the tree by Dustin Quill, a carpenter.
The woodcarving is the perfect spot for your next Instagram picture and to play out your Disney dreams. Also, if you are looking for wisdom, don't forget to ask the tree for some advice, you never know what Mother Nature has in store for you.
The all-season trail is open during rainy and snowy days, so pack your hiking boots because the situations could get muddy and slippery.
A dog swimming in the river.@thisishowwedoodle | Instagram
"The trail is raw and scenic. Lots of pitstops for watching [the] sunset overlooking the water," someone shared when describing the hike.
Also. the "nice easy trail" has "plenty of picturesque payoffs," added another hiker. "There's some nice apres patio action in the village for those who appreciate a cold beverage after a warm hike."
This Health Valley Trail follows along the Conestogo River, which passes by a couple of creeks, offering hikers a variety of hiking surfaces and views to explore.
Depending on the time of year you plan to visit the path, you may spot bikers, bird watchers and cross-country skiers. Additionally, dogs are welcome on the hike, but they must stay on a leash!
Health Valley Trail
A dog by the Wise Old Oak tree.
@thisishowwedoodle | Instagram
Price: Free
Address: 35 Albert St. E., St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy the outdoors on a tree-filled trail with water passing through and a majestic-looking Wise Oak Tree, perfect to snap a couple of pictures and take in all the views.
- This Ontario Hiking Trail Is A Fairytale Walk & You'll Spot An Enchanted Oak Tree ›
- 7 Enchanting Ontario Hiking Trails That Are Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale ›
- 7 Jaw-Dropping Bridges In Ontario That Will Take Your Next Hiking Adventure To New Heights ›
- 11 Breathtaking Ontario Spring Trails Where You Can Unleash Your Inner Explorer ›