This Boardwalk Trail In Ontario Runs Through An Enchanted Forest Full Of Magical Creatures

You can walk around a beautifully rare lake.

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Boardwalk Trail In Ontario Runs Through An Enchanted Forest Full Of Magical Creatures
@spookyillustrator via @t_broski | Instagram, @ontario.explorers | Instagram

You can wander through an enchanted forest trail with a boardwalk and lake views, less than one hour from Toronto.

Crawford Lake Conservation Area has a network of trail loops, with a Hide and Seek Trail where you will find larger-than-life wooden creatures such as wolves, birds and butterflies.

You're able to walk right up to the wooden statues and interact with them. These tall, detailed creatures are realistic carvings of many different animals.

The Hide and Seek Trail on which you'll find these wooden animals is at the start of the trail system, connecting directly to the Escarpment Trail, Woodland Trail and Crawford Lake Trail.

Take the Crawford Lake Trail loop around a rare meromictic lake, which looks green when there is no coverage of snow and ice. This is due to the fact that the layers of water do not mix.

The available trails differ in length from under one kilometre to almost ten kilometres round trip, looping together for your choice of a longer or shorter hike.

The conservation area also has a reconstructed Iroquoian Village where you can learn some history, as well as a designated snowshoe trail.

Crawford Lake Conservation Area

Price: $7.75+ per person

Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can hike sub-one-kilometre to almost ten kilometres through a forest that features a boardwalk section, a picturesque lake and beautifully carved wooden animals.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

