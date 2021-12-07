Blue Mountain Has A Giant Suspension Bridge Where You Can Snowshoe Over A Snowy Forest

Arrowhead Provincial Park Skating Trail
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
When: January (exact dates TBA)
Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: A 1.3-kilometre ice trail weaves through Muskoka's dense forests. They host Fire and Ice Nights where you can skate by illuminated torches at night.
Website
Cranberry Skating Trail
Price: $12+ per person
When: Exact dates TBA
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can cruise around 12-acres of frozen cranberries on a 1.2-kilometre skating trail loop. You can play hockey, enjoy a wine tour on-site or trek along snowshoe trails.
Website
RiverOak Skating Trail
Price: $13.50 per person
When: December (exact dates TBA)
Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You will skate through orchards and forests on a 3.5-kilometre skating trail, surrounded by twinkly lights. There are fire pits and snacks available.
Website
Spray Lake Ice Trail
Price: $25+ per person
When: January (exact dates TBA)
Address: 18205 Keele St., King Township, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque ice trail is a 2-kilometre loop that winds along a frozen lake. There is also an ice pad you can rent for a private skate.
Website
Rideau Canal Skateway
Price: Free
When: Late December or January (Exact dates TBA)
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is the world's largest outdoor skating rink and a UNESCO world heritage site. The full length is 7.8-kilometre long, winding through the heart of Ottawa.
Website
Richmond Green Skate Trail
Price: Free
When: December (exact dates TBA)
Address: 1300 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill, ON
Why You Need To Go: Skate through the trees on this 250-metre ice trail, featuring twinkly lights during the night skate. It is right next. to an arena for abundant parking options.
Website
Woodview Mountaintop Skating
Price: $17+ per person
When: December or January (exact dates TBA)
Address: 201 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy views of the Niagra Escarpment as you glide along a 1.1-kilometres ice path, at the top of Blue Mountain. It is lit up with thousands of lights during the evenings. Check out the nearby ski hills!
Website
Nina's Way at Kivi Park
Price: $10+ per person
When: December or January (exact dates TBA)
Address: 4472 Long Lake Rd., Sudbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll skate through the 1.3-kilometre park ice trail, passing a forest of picturesque birch trees. There are a number of other activities to enjoy including Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and hiking.
Website
Countryside Adventures Skating
Price: $14+ per person
When: December (exact date TBA)
Address: 16495 Sixth Rd., Moose Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a 3-kilometre ice path through a beautifully forested trail. They also have snowshoe trails and a tubing hill.
Website
Island Lake Ice Skating Trail
Price: Free
When: January (exact dates TBA)
Address: 673067 Hurontario St, Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a scenic backdrop of trees as you skate along a 1-kilometre outdoor skating trail.
Website
Colonel Samuel Smith Park Skating Trail
Price: Free
When: Open as of November 27, 2021
Address: 3145 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can skate along on a 250-metre figure-eight ice path through a park full of trees and wildlife. The park is nestled on the banks of Lake Ontario.
Website
Laurentian Valley Skating Trail
Price: Free, donations welcome
When: January (exact dates TBA)
Address: 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a dreamy spot to glide through a forest on the 1.5-kilometres skating trail. There are special events for night skating illuminated by twinkling string lights. A 2-km snowshoe trail parallels the skating trail.
Website
