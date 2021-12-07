Trending Tags

Blue Mountain Has A Giant Suspension Bridge Where You Can Snowshoe Over A Snowy Forest

Add this activity to your winter bucket list. ❄️

Blue Mountain Has A Giant Suspension Bridge Where You Can Snowshoe Over A Snowy Forest
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures | Facebook, @theendurancechiro | Instagram

Imagine taking yourself to new heights, walking 82-feet above a forest with freshly fallen snow.

You can snowshoe over southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge in The Blue Mountains, with Scenic Caves Nature Adventures.

The 420-foot long suspension bridge is part of a snowshoe and walking trail system in The Blue Mountains, with beautiful views over forests and the Georgian Bay in the distance.

Access to this walking trail is included in your general admission rate to the park, starting at $23 for adults. Here you'll be able to experience magical winter sights from the highest point of the Niagara Escarpment.

The full walk to the bridge and back should take about 45 minutes. There are three trails with varying levels of difficulty, from beginners to pros.

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures

Price: $23+

Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: A beautiful winter trail on a mountain top, with a view like no other! A snowshoe along southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge needs to be added to your winter bucket list. You can also hike or cross-country ski on their professionally groomed trails.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

