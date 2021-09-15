Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
fall activities in ontario

6 Ontario Suspension Bridges That Will Take You Over The Most Stunning Fall Colours

Take your next hike to new heights!

6 Ontario Suspension Bridges That Will Take You Over The Most Stunning Fall Colours
@msambzd | Instagram, @atoka_vanlife | Instagram

Some of the best spots to see the fall colours aren't your average hike in the woods. Instead, you can enjoy a bird's eye view from one of these six Ontario suspension bridges.

Each location offers a panoramic view of the foliage, but some will even take you across next-level sights like canyons or rushing rivers.

Here are all the locations you'll want to see at least once in your life:

Eagle Canyon Adventures

Price: $22 per person

Address: 275 Valley Rd., Dorion, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can cross a canyon on the two bridges that are 300 and 600 feet long.

Website

Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge

Price: $10.84 per vehicle

Address: Trent Drive, Campbellford, ON

Why You Need To Go: The 3.5-kilometre long River Gorge Trail in Ferris Provincial Park will lead you to gorgeous views of the Trent River and surrounding trees.

Website

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures

Price: $28.50 per person

Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge and will give you an incredible view over a forest and Georgian Bay.

Website

White River Suspension Bridge

Price: $5.90 per person

Address: Thunder Bay, Unorganized, ON

Why You Need To Go: In Pukaskwa National Park you can go on a day hike to a bridge that crosses above the Chigamiwinigum Falls.

Website

Milne Dam Conservation Park

Price: Free on weekdays (weekends $4.50 per person)

Address: 8251 McCowan Rd., Markham, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a peaceful spot to go for a jog along the flat walking path.

Website

William E. Small Bridge

Price: $10.84 per person

Address: Killarney, ON

Why You Need To Go: Close to the French River Provincial Park visitor centre, you can find a trail to an under-the-radar suspension bridge.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Schools Have Reported Over 100 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Just 1 Day

Only one school has closed.

117 Northcliffe Blvd | Google Maps

Ontario schools are reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases as students return to in-person learning this month.

According to the Ministry of Education, 109 cases were reported on September 16, 2021, with statistics last updated at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Keep Reading Show less