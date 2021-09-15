6 Ontario Suspension Bridges That Will Take You Over The Most Stunning Fall Colours
Take your next hike to new heights!
Some of the best spots to see the fall colours aren't your average hike in the woods. Instead, you can enjoy a bird's eye view from one of these six Ontario suspension bridges.
Each location offers a panoramic view of the foliage, but some will even take you across next-level sights like canyons or rushing rivers.
Here are all the locations you'll want to see at least once in your life:
Eagle Canyon Adventures
Price: $22 per person
Address: 275 Valley Rd., Dorion, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can cross a canyon on the two bridges that are 300 and 600 feet long.
Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge
Price: $10.84 per vehicle
Address: Trent Drive, Campbellford, ON
Why You Need To Go: The 3.5-kilometre long River Gorge Trail in Ferris Provincial Park will lead you to gorgeous views of the Trent River and surrounding trees.
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures
Price: $28.50 per person
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge and will give you an incredible view over a forest and Georgian Bay.
White River Suspension Bridge
Price: $5.90 per person
Address: Thunder Bay, Unorganized, ON
Why You Need To Go: In Pukaskwa National Park you can go on a day hike to a bridge that crosses above the Chigamiwinigum Falls.
Milne Dam Conservation Park
Price: Free on weekdays (weekends $4.50 per person)
Address: 8251 McCowan Rd., Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a peaceful spot to go for a jog along the flat walking path.
William E. Small Bridge
Price: $10.84 per person
Address: Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: Close to the French River Provincial Park visitor centre, you can find a trail to an under-the-radar suspension bridge.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.