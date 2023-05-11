Canada's Longest Suspension Bridge Will Take You Across A Massive Canyon In Ontario (PHOTOS)
While you're 152 feet above a stunning lake! 👀⛰
If you're not afraid of heights, then you should probably add this activity to your Ontario bucket list because the views are breathtaking!
Did you know that Canada's longest pedestrian suspension bridge is in Ontario and people can walk across a massive canyon while looking down on a stunning lake?
Eagle Canyon Adventures is a tourist attraction 45 minutes east of Thunder Bay and it's home to two suspension footbridges, a zipline and many hiking trails.
Canada's longest foot suspension bridge is 600 feet across a canyon and hangs 152 feet above ground.
Meanwhile, the smaller one is 300 feet across and 125 feet above the canyon — which could be an excellent option for those who fear being far away from the ground.
"Cross the suspension bridges for an unforgettable thrill and witness for yourself the majestic beauty of the unique surroundings," the company's website promises.
At the bottom of the canyon, people can spot the "spring-fed lake" and take in all the fresh air.
Once you've walked across the canyon and your adrenaline rush has settled, adventure seekers can head down the stairs and explore the "numerous wilderness trails."
"Hike along the canyon lake shoreline for a complete grand tour of the grounds," the website states.
The adventure park does have a zipline, but "due to circumstances beyond our control, the zipline will not be operating this 2023 season." However, Thunder Bay Tourism told Narcity they are "hoping the zip line is back open this year since it hasn't been since before covid now."
The zipline is also record-worthy and perfect for adrenaline seekers.
"If hanging suspended at 150 feet is not thrilling enough, take a zip ride on Canda'slongest, highest, and fastest zipline," Eagle Canyon Adventures state. "At half a mile long, 175 feet high and reaching speeds in excess of 45 mph, zip down the centre of the canyon for an exhilarating 60-second thrill ride."
Something to keep in mind when planning your visit is, according to the company, the suspension bridge is set to open on May 15. However, Thunder Bay Tourism told Narcity that this depends on whether the snow melts by then, so make sure to check for updates before heading out.
Eagle Canyon Adventures
Price: $22 per adult.
When: May 15, 2023, to October 15, 2023.
Address: 275 Valley Road • Dorion, Ontario Canada
Why You Need To Go: To walk across the longest suspension bridge in Canada and spend the day enjoying the outdoors.