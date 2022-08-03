6 Jaw-Dropping Ontario Hikes That Take You Over Towering Suspension Bridges
Views for days.
You can take your next hike to new heights by crossing these breathtaking suspension bridges in Ontario. Featuring views of sparkling bays, cascading waterfalls, and rugged landscapes, these bridges will have you feeling like you're on cloud nine.
You can even discover Canada's longest foot suspension bridge right here in Ontario, so lace up those shoes and get ready for a next-level adventure.
Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge
Price: Prices vary
Address: Trent Dr., Campbellford, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 300-metre bridge is located in Ferris Provincial Park, and it takes you straight over a majestic gorge. Once you cross the bridge, you can explore the scenic trail system within the park and get lost in nature.
White River Suspension Bridge
Price: $6.25 per adult
When: May to mid-October, 2022
Address: Hwy 627, Heron Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander straight over a rushing waterfall at this hidden suspension bridge in Pukaskwa National Park. The 18-kilometre day-hike takes you through a lush forest and along a boardwalk trail for a challenging but beautiful experience.
Eagle Canyon Adventures
Price: $22 per adult
When: May 1 to October 15, 2022
Address: 275 Valley Rd., Dorion, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting the longest foot suspension bridge in Canada, Eagle Canyon Adventures will take your breath away. You can wander 152 feet above the canyon floor as you cross the 600-foot bridge.
Belfountain Conservation Area
Price: $6.50 admission fee per adult
Address: 10 Credit Park St., Belfountain, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find another waterfall bridge at this spot near Toronto. The conservation area has a picturesque swing bridge that leads over a cascade as well as several trails to explore.
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures
Price: $32.00 per adult during the warm season
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This area is home to southern Ontario’s longest suspension footbridge, and you can gaze over Georgian Bay from the top. The bridge is even open in the winter for snowshoeing adventures.
William E. Small Suspension Bridge
Price: Prices vary
Address: Alban, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in French River Provincial Park, this secret suspension bridge features beautiful views of the Northern Ontario landscape. You can explore gorges, waterfalls, and more as you adventure through the park.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.