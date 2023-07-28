Canada's Longest Zipline Is In BC & I Almost Chickened Out Before Riding It (PHOTOS)
I like to think of myself as adventurous, well versed in treetop adventures and ziplines, so I didn't sweat the idea of taking on the Sasquatch zipline tour in Whistler, B.C.
As the longest zipline in Canada and the U.S. though, it managed to make my knees shake as I stood at the top on the massive drop. Luckily the views were worth every bit of fear that the journey involved.
I recently mustered up the courage to check out this two-kilometre-long zipline and signed up for a tour with Ziptrek. Like I said, I wasn't super nervous at the start, but that turned around pretty quickly.
After meeting the tour guide in the Whistler Village, we trekked up to the gondola and rode it up to the top of Blackcomb Mountain.
Excitement bubbled among our group as we made our way up to the peak, looking out on the neighbouring mountains in the distance.
Once you reach the top you'll hop in a van, which will take you down to the start of the zipline.
Here's when my attitude started to turn.
The zipline is so long that you can't see the end of it, and our guide warned us that we'd be zipping through the air at about 100 kilometres per hour.
Standing on the platform among the top of the trees, looking out on the long zipline and down at the steep drop below, I started to sweat a bit.
Up there strapped into the harness and hooked up to the zipline, my knees started shaking. I powered through though and stepped off, immediately letting out a loud scream as I whizzed through the air.
Thanks to how long the zipline is, you actually have time to look around (once you stop screaming that is) and enjoy the view.
I flew from Blackbomb over to Whistler, with rolling hills and towering mountains on every side. Looking down into the valley gave me a whole other view of the trees and creek below.
Before you know it you're at the other side, landing on the platform on Whistler with a pumping heart.
The exhilarating ride was definitely a memorable adventure (and worth the steep price tag of $140), and I'd definitely recommend it to anyone that's in the area.
Ziptrek Ecotours - The Sasquatch
Price: $139.99 for adults.
Why You Need To Go: If you're brave, this is the place to go to get your heart pumping and adrenaline going. Plus, afterwards, you get to say that you've done the longest zipline in the whole country.