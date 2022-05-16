Ontario's Massive Suspension Bridge Will Take You Right Across A Canyon & It Just Reopened
It's the longest suspension footbridge in Canada.
If you're feeling adventurous, then add this epic experience to your summer plans. Ontario is home to the longest suspension footbridge in Canada, and you can wander straight over a canyon.
Eagle Canyon Adventures is a tourist attraction near Thunder Bay which features two suspension footbridges and a zip line. The attraction has recently reopened for the season, so you can experience the breathtaking views and nature of the area.
You'll want to explore Canada's longest suspension footbridge, which stretches 600 feet across the canyon, and will have you wandering 152 feet from the ground.
You'll be taken straight over the picturesque chasm, where you can gaze at a shining spring-fed lake and lush trees. The surrounding canyon walls make it easy to forget you're in Ontario.
There's also a smaller suspension bridge to explore, which reaches 300 feet across the canyon and 125 feet from the ground below.
You can explore more than just the bridges at this spot. The area boasts numerous hikes, including one with a staircase that will take you down into the canyon. You can also adventure along the shoreline of the canyon lake to take in the water views and rugged landscape.
There is an amethyst gift shop with snacks and souvenirs you can visit on site, as well as picnic areas where you can enjoy a lunch. According to the website, the zip line will not be running this season.
You can find several other towering suspension bridges around the province, including one with views of a waterfall.
Eagle Canyon Adventures
Price: $22 per adult
When: Until October 15, 2022
Address: 275 Valley Rd., Dorion, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander straight over a canyon on Canada's longest suspension footbridge.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.