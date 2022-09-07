An Ontario Hiking Trail Leads To An Old Railway Bridge With Epic Views Of The Fall Colours
Take your walk to new heights.🍂
Fall is a beautiful season to go on hiking adventures in Ontario as the air cools and the leaves change colours. Not all hikes need to be your typical walk in the woods.
Doube's Trestle Bridge is a scenic walk over vibrant trees and it is part of the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail. It's only about an hour and a half from Toronto.
As the name suggests, the Trans Canada Trail spans across the country and the Kawartha section is 54.3 kilometres on its own. The trail, including the bridge, follows an old railway route.
The trestle bridge section of the trail towers over the Buttermilk Valley where a creek flows through the grass and forest. During the fall you can enjoy a panoramic view of trees full of orange and yellow leaves.
"You can access the bridge from County Road 10 or Emily Park Road. The trailhead is well signed and [there is] parking at the site. [You can also reach it from] Orange Corners Sideroad. You would hike West to the bridge and both directions from the trailheads are approximately 1.5 kilometres," the trail association said in an email.
It is free to visit and the trail continues on and on so you can continue exploring for as long as you choose.
Doube's Trestle Bridge
Price: Free
Address: Trans Canada Trail, Kawartha Lakes, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take your fall hike to new heights and admire a valley of colourful trees from a trestle bridge.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.