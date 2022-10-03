This Ontario Trail Leads To A Historic Bridge Crossing A River & Has Stunning Fall Views
Watch boats float on a backdrop of autumn trees.
The fall colours are poppin' and this beautiful hike in Ontario will take your outdoor adventure to new heights.
There is no intense workout required because the Tiger Dunlop Heritage Trail in Goderich is an easy trail that leads to a picturesque railway bridge. From the Menesetung Bridge, you can look out at the changing leaves and a surrounding lake and river.
The scenic trail starts near the harbour and it's a close walk to the wooden bridge. As you stroll over the Maitland River you will see countless trees surrounding you that seem to glow with the colours of autumn.
From this bridge lookout, you will also spot Lake Huron in the distance and can admire the boats floating in the harbour. The trail is just over three kilometres long but attaches to the G2G Rail Trail if you're looking for a longer adventure.
The bridge is 700 feet long and was the longest-spanning bridge in Ontario when it was built. It dates back to 1906 and was completed as a railway bridge. It has been a walking bridge, attached to the hiking trail, since 1992.
Tiger Dunlop Heritage Trail
Price: Free
Address: Goderich to Auburn Rail Trail, Goderich, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy an easy hiking trail that leads to a stunning bridge surrounded by colourful fall views.
