This Towering Ontario Suspension Bridge Lets You Float Above A Red & Gold Forest
You'll get 360-degree fall views.
You can wander through the sky at this magnificent attraction in Ontario. Scenic Caves Nature Adventures, located in Blue Mountain, is home to Southern Ontario's longest suspension footbridge, and it's a spectacular place to visit during the fall.
The towering bridge stretches 420 feet across an old-growth forest, and you'll be totally immersed in the changing leaves as you wander along the path.
Not only will you be treated to 360-degree views of a red and gold forest, you can also gaze across the shining waters of Georgian Bay. The bridge hangs 82 feet above the ground, so you'll feel like you're wandering through the sky.
A chain-link fence runs the length of the bridge, allowing for unobstructed views of the surrounding landscape.
You'll have to hike your way to and from the bridge, which will take about 45 minutes roundtrip. It's a great way to take in more magical fall scenery. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes, as hiking or running shoes are mandatory during the warmer seasons.
Come winter, you can wander across the snow-covered bridge and look out of the glittering forest. You can even snowshoe across for a unique cold-weather adventure.
Admission to the suspension bridge is included in the park admission, which costs $32 per adult during the fall. Aside from the bridge, the attraction offers adventures like caves, lookout hikes, and gemstone mining.
Enjoy epic fall views from atop this towering suspension bridge, which is the longest of its kind in Southern Ontario.
Scenic Caves Suspension Bridge
Price: $32 per adult during the fall
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander above the fall colours on this giant suspension bridge.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.