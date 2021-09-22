This Suspension Bridge In Ontario Will Let You Walk In The Sky Above The Autumn Leaves
It is 420 feet long and 82 feet above the forest! 🍁
Get ready for some jaw-dropping fall views when you walk across this suspension bridge in Ontario.
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures in The Blue Mountains is Southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge and is 420 feet long.
Crossing the suspended footbridge, you'll get a bird's eye view of the old-growth forest below and Georgian Bay.
The panoramic lookouts of the colourful foliage are so spectacular it is worth the drive.
Tickets are $28.50 per person and include access to 15 kilometres of hiking trails where you can to see the sights from a different perspective.
Why You Need To Go: You can easily spend the entire afternoon here, as your admission ticket also includes access to several outdoor activities, including a self-guided tour of stunning caves.
