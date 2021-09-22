Trending Tags

This Suspension Bridge In Ontario Will Let You Walk In The Sky Above The Autumn Leaves

It is 420 feet long and 82 feet above the forest! 🍁

@seraykasarci | Instagram, @yanz_journey | Instagram

Get ready for some jaw-dropping fall views when you walk across this suspension bridge in Ontario.

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures in The Blue Mountains is Southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge and is 420 feet long.

Crossing the suspended footbridge, you'll get a bird's eye view of the old-growth forest below and Georgian Bay.

The panoramic lookouts of the colourful foliage are so spectacular it is worth the drive.

Tickets are $28.50 per person and include access to 15 kilometres of hiking trails where you can to see the sights from a different perspective.

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures

Price: $28.50 per person

Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can easily spend the entire afternoon here, as your admission ticket also includes access to several outdoor activities, including a self-guided tour of stunning caves.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

