7 Suspension Bridge Trails In Canada Where You Can Get Incredible Views Of Fall Colours
The perfect way to spend an autumn day!
There's quite possibly no better time for a hike than during fall in Canada, when the leaves change from green to brilliant shades of orange, red and yellow.
For the perfect way to take in the changing foliage this fall, you can hike a suspension bridge trail that will allow you to observe incredible panoramic views of the scenery.
These trails are located all over Canada, crossing rivers, gorges and valleys where you can see tons of changing leaves as soon as autumn hits.
Lace up your hiking boots and make sure there's room in your camera roll before heading out on one of these suspension bridge trails that offer breathtaking views of the fall colours.
Scenic Caves Suspension Bridge
Price: $32 per adult for park admission
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: At 420 feet long, the bridge at Scenic Caves Nature Adventures in the Blue Mountains is Southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge.
Here, you can stand 82 feet above the forest floor and be totally immersed in a sea of orange, red and yellow when the leaves change.
Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge
Price: $10.84 per adult
Address: Multiple access points
Why You Need To Go: Located in Campbellford, Ontario, in Ferris Provincial Park, the Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge is perfect for an easy fall hike but has the great payoff of delivering incredible views of the season's colours.
The 300-foot-long bridge runs over the Ranney Gorge and connects to a series of trails where you can see more autumn foliage.
Montmorency Suspension Bridge
Price: $7.39 per person for daily access or $3.70 for residents of Quebec
Address: 2490 Ave. Royale, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: This suspension bridge crosses the spectacular Montmorency Falls, an 83-metre-tall waterfall that's even higher than Niagara Falls!
As you cross the bridge, you'll be able to feel the power of the falls beneath your feet and take in panoramic views of the area.
Big Salmon River Suspension Bridge
Price: $11 per adult
Address: St. Martins, NB
Why You Need To Go: This popular suspension bridge is located along the Fundy Trail Parkway in New Brunswick.
The 275-foot bridge allows you to take in epic views of the fall scenery and the river, and makes for a great stop on the driving route.
Capilano Suspension Bridge
Price: $62.95 per adult for park admission
Address: 3735 Capilano Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is one of the most popular attractions in Vancouver, and for good reason.
The suspension bridge allows you to take in mountain views and the rushing Capilano river as you walk through the treetops.
Pinawa Suspension Bridge
Price: Free
Address: Alice Chambers Trail off Hwy. 211, Pinawa, MB
Why You Need To Go: Located on the Trans Canada Trail, this 650-foot bridge in Pinawa, Manitoba, crosses the scenic Pinawa Channel and offers picturesque views in every season.
The suspension bridge is located just over an hour from Winnipeg and connects with hiking trails where you can further explore the natural surroundings.
La Manche Suspension Bridge
Price: Free
Address: NL-10, Tors Cove, NL
Why You Need To Go: This bridge in Tors Cove, Newfoundland, is set in the incredibly beautiful La Manche Provincial Park and is found along the East Coast hiking trail.
The bridge crosses a scenic canyon and leads to the abandoned La Manche Village, a perfect place to visit in the fall for eerie vibes.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.