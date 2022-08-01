This Magical Suspension Bridge Near Ottawa Winds Through The Treetops & It's Free To Visit
It's lit up at night.✨
You'll feel like a woodland fairy floating through the trees at this suspension bridge in Mont-Tremblant. If you're planning a road trip to the area and are looking for things to do this magical "Bridge of Dreams" is free to visit.
Bel Air Tremblant is a resort with domes, pods and chalet rentals but you don't need to be a guest to enjoy the activities offered. Anyone can walk through the trees and admire the view surrounded by twinkly lights.
This glowing trail is made up of four bridges connected by platforms where you can gaze out through the treetops. While you can walk across during the day, it is extra magical at night surrounded by the warm glow of lights. You will find this floating bridge off of a pathway behind the Clubhouse.
Near the end of the bridge trail, there are openings through the trees where you will spot an animal farm in the distance. This is another of the many activities offered here and is also free to visit if you're looking to make a furry friend.
The resort staff recommends that you call reception ahead of time so they can guide you to the bridge and advise you of any safety requirements. There is a maximum of six people that can be on each connecting platform and up to two people per suspension bridge at a time.
The bridge is open year-round except during heavy winter snowfalls. In that case, you can take advantage of snowmobiling, snowshoeing or dog sledding instead. In the summer you can rent kayaks, ride ATV buggies or go ziplining through the trees. There is a different fee for each of these seasonal adventures.
Bridge of Dreams, Bel Air Tremblant
Price: Free
Address: 80 Rue des Sept Sommets, Mont-Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through the trees on an illuminated suspension bridge near Ottawa and feel like you're in a fairytale.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.