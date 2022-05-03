This Ontario Hiking Trail Has A Scenic Suspension Bridge & Is An Easy Blue Water Walk
You'll also pass a waterfall.
When you're craving an adventure with stunning nature views, but don't want to be hiking all day, there is the perfect Ontario trail for that. This easy hike will take you past forest trees and a waterfall lookout to a giant suspension bridge that crosses a blue water gorge.
Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge is in Ferris Provincial Park, in the small Ontario town of Campbellford. There are multiple trails to choose from, the 3.5-kilometre River Gorge Trail loop will lead you to this picturesque suspension bridge.
You can access this 300-foot-long suspension bridge throughout the year and admire the scenery in all four seasons. It hovers about 30 feet above the water and is just south of a waterfall lookout. You don't need to be in the best shape to be able to enjoy these stunning panoramic views.
The other trails in the provincial park are interconnected loops, you can follow the same trail back to your starting point. Add some activity to your day with these other hikes and admire the towering suspension bridge from a distance. There is a mix of forest, rocky shore and wetlands nearby.
The adventure can continue with a visit to the town of Campbellford where you'll find Canada's Giant Toonie. You can also discover cheese and chocolate factories, a music theatre and a craft brewery in the town.
Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
Address: Trent Dr., Campbellford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can easily reach this picturesque suspension bridge and walk across a blue water gorge. It's an easy hike with stunning views.