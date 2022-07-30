These Floating Villas Are 2.5 Hours From Ottawa & You Can Lounge In A Hot Tub On The Water
The new rentals just opened this summer!
You can spend the night sleeping in a floating villa with a spacious patio deck in the heart of Chambly Marina. Eau Villa is a collection of four floating chalets that are like modern apartment stays on the water.
The floating getaway is about 2.5 hours from Ottawa and 40 minutes from Montreal so you can road trip to explore the Chambly area and easily spend time in Montreal too.
Exterior of floating villa with a rooftop terrace patio in a Quebec marina.Eau Villa
These buoyant rentals have a spacious deck on the main floor where you'll find your own hot tub and a rooftop terrace with a couch and bean bag chair. You'll enjoy a clear view of the bay as you soak away your worries or lounge on the sectional couch.
Private spa hot tub on the rooftop terrace of the floating villa rental.Eau Villa
Each chalet has one bedroom with a queen-sized bed and a pull-out couch in the living area so up to four guests can spend the night. It's great for a romantic getaway or a cozy family vacation.
Floating villa bedroom with queen bed overlooking the river near Montreal.Eau Villa
There is a kitchenette space with a fridge, coffeemaker, mini oven and table as well as cooking and dishware. The bathroom has a toilet and shower, with towels available for use. Other amenities include WiFi, a TV, air conditioning and a heater.
Modern interior of floating chalet with pull out sofa and kitchenette space. Eau Villa
Two paddle boards are ready and waiting for you on the main deck of the rental and are yours to use for the stay. There are many activities to take advantage of nearby including a craft brewery, cafés, watercraft rentals, historic sites and a vineyard.
Floating chalet in Quebec with spcaious deck and paddle board rentals.Eau Villa
The floating chalets just opened up in July so all of the amenities are brand new. A parking space is included with the stay and there is mobile check-in for your convenience. You can bring your furry friend for an additional cleaning fee of $150.
Floating Houses Water Villa
$380+/night
Address: 1765 Ave. Bourgogne, Chambly, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can soak in all the tropical vibes by spending the night in a floating villa with your own private hot tub overlooking the water.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.