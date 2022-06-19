This Ontario Airbnb Is A Lakefront Spa Retreat With Your Own Private Sauna Near The Water
You can paddle into the sunset.
This magical lakehouse is mere steps away from the water and there is room for you and seven friends to enjoy a relaxing summer getaway.
The gorgeous lakefront Airbnb in Ontario has a spacious deck where you can take in fiery sunsets over the water, and it's only about an hour from the city of Ottawa. The house has a clean, modern look and you can get your sweat on in a private sauna that has a window overlooking the water.
Blue lakefront house and deck steps away from Sharbot Lake. Sinthia | Airbnb
Propped on the banks of Sharbot Lake, a hidden lake in cottage country, you can hang out in a pretty blue lakehouse that looks like it belongs in a Hallmark movie. You can spend days sunbathing on the spacious deck and jumping off of the wooden dock and at night you can warm up in your own sauna before enjoying a crackling campfire.
Panoramic view from lakehouse deck overlooking the water and dock with boats.Sinthia | Airbnb
You'll think you're at a private spa where you can go from the cool waters of this Ontario lake into a steamy sauna you have all to yourself. The panoramic barrel sauna is outside, right near the lake so you can peek out at those glistening waters as you sweat away the evening.
Wooden barrel sauna with window looking out to lake. @explore.ontario & lakehouse_inn_frontenac | Instagram
The sun sets right over the lake and you can enjoy this magical view sitting on the back deck, or from one of the many windows of the home. There are two adult kayaks available to use, two kids kayaks, a canoe and a stand-up paddle board that you can drift away on directly off of the dock.
Living room in Ontario lakehouse with fireplace and window views of the lake. Sinthia | Airbnb
The house itself is an open concept, with clean white accents, new comfortable seating and windows to admire the outside views from every room, including in the basement.
You don't need to worry about getting in your friends' space as there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in the lakehouse. Three of the bedrooms have queen-sized beds and the fourth has a bunk bed with a double mattress on the bottom. If you wanted to squeeze in a couple more friends there is also an air mattress.
One of four Ontario lakehouse bedrooms with queen bed and dresser. Sinthia | Airbnb
The spacious kitchen has everything you could need including main appliances, a Nespresso machine, and an island bar where you can sit and eat. A full kitchen table is right next to the living room and there is also patio seating outside.
Open concept kitchen with white bar and chairs inside lakefront Airbnb. Sinthia | Airbnb
There is an extra hangout space in the walkout basement, with a second fireplace as well as a ping pong table. Wood is provided so you can use it in the downstairs fireplace or the fire pit out back.
Airbnb basement seating with fireplace and walkout access to the lake. Sinthia | Airbnb
If you're craving more adventure there are nearby trails for hiking and biking. You're just a five-minute walk away from the village for more exploring, and next to the local marina where you're able to rent a pontoon boat during your stay (make sure to call ahead).
Lakehouse Getaway with Outdoor Sauna
$682+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Sharbot Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the benefits of a thermal spa at your own pretty blue lakehouse where you can swim all day and catch epic sunsets by a campfire in the evening.
