This Ontario Airbnb Lodge Is Hidden In A 50-Acre Forest With Thousands Of Feet Of Shoreline

A luxury off-the-grid experience.

Ottawa Staff Writer
New modern cottage with large windows and black walls. Right: Airbnb lodge surrounded by private forest.

There is a remote cabin Airbnb in Ontario where you will feel like you're off the grid, except there is running water and WiFi. It has the benefits of a private getaway in nature with modern amenities that you would find in a boutique hotel.

This Black Oak Lodge sits on 50 acres of forested property and is just a short walk down to a secluded section of the waterfront that spans thousands of feet.

This new Airbnb has a sleek modern look from the black outdoor walls and massive windows to the black and wooden interior. The minimalist design features a 25-feet high window wall with views of the forest and distant lake cliffs. There are lofted ceilings with skylights that can bring in tons of natural light.

Up to 14 guests can stay in the six bedrooms this remote cabin offers. Each of the nine beds has an Endy mattress and hotel-style bedding. Five bedrooms house a king-sized bed and the sixth has two double and two single beds.

Heated floors run throughout the main floor including the kitchen, living room and dining room. You'll find tons of cozy seating, a wood-burning fireplace and a long dining table with space for all 14 guests.

There is a second living area with games in a loft overlooking the main living room. You can play Nintendo on bean bag chairs, watch some Netflix or Apple TV, or play Fooseball overlooking the surrounding forest through the many windows.

Outside there is a lawn area where you can relax or play games as well as an outdoor patio with a BBQ. A firepit surrounded by Muskoka chairs is waiting for s'mores to be roasted under the stars.

The large cabin is up a bit on the escarpement and just about a three minutes walk down to the water. The secluded forest opens up to a private 1,000-foot-long waterfront area and a dock out on the lake. This quiet lake has clean waters for swimming and fishing.

There are chairs on the dock to enjoy the cliffs and trees on the other side of the lake, as well as a ladder you can use when swimming. The rental comes with a canoe, two kayaks and a paddle board for your use.

The Black Oak Lodge - 50 Acre Private Retreat

A large black oak lodge in a private forest with waterfront access in Ontario.

$800+/night

Book

Neighbourhood: South Frontenac, ON

Why You Need To Go: This remote experience feels like you're off the grid but in a modern cottage with high-speed internet and luxury amenities. You'll be surrounded by 50 acres of forest with a private stretch of waterfront.

