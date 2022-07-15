Ontario's New Boutique Hotel Is Hidden In An Old Church & Is A Short Walk To The Lake
It's right downtown!⛪️
Ontario has a new luxury hotel stay that is sure to make you feel like the royalty you are. If you're looking for staycation ideas you can plan a road trip to Kingston where you can spend the night in a renovated 19th-century church.
This boutique hotel is right downtown, easy walking distance to shops, restaurants, photo stops and the waterfront. You have ten beautiful rooms to choose from that feature living room spaces, vaulted ceilings and exposed limestone brick.
The rooms are suite-style lofts with kitchen spaces and areas to relax. While they differ in size they offer the same amenities and atmosphere, with the option of either a queen or king-sized bed.
You can bask in the light coming through original stained glass windows, bouncing off of the original limestone that each room is centred around. The wooden elements of each room were created from locally sourced reclaimed barn wood, even the beds and vanities.
It is an elevated experience with industrial decor with many elements of stone, steel and exposed conduit. The historic, rustic features of the church are complemented by modern hotel features such as mobile check-in and a virtual concierge service.
"Our guests receive all entry codes directly to their mobile device on the day of arrival. We used a keypad solution, as well as a digitized lockbox that provides guests with a custom code to get their keys. This is an idea that was born out of necessity during covid times, but we found this was something our guests preferred because of the efficiency and flexibility of check-in," the hotel advised Narcity via email.
"One of our priorities in creating The Smith was to work with local and Canadian businesses that had alignment with us in terms of quality and sustainability," they also said. Accents from bedding and furniture to candles and toiletries are all from Canadian partners.
You'll also be able to indulge in treats from Canadian companies including wine, spirits and chocolate. There is no restaurant on-site, but in addition to drinks and snacks available, you can enjoy a curated charcuterie board or custom grocery package from the local business The Grocery Basket.
This new hotel is also an ideal place to stay for a business trip. The main area of the old church is a coworking space for guests that they call The Sanctuary. The space is designed for any remote workers from entrepreneurs to large companies. They also have meeting rooms and event spaces.
The Smith Hotel
$400+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: 221 Queen St., Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can immerse yourself in a piece of history while living the high life in this beautiful hotel created in a 19th-century church.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.