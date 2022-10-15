This New Boutique Hotel In Ontario Is Full Of History & It's In A Pretty Road Trip Town
It's now open for bookings!
There is a new luxury hotel in a beautiful Ontario town and you can admire the building's history while staying in a glamorously updated room.
The Dorchester Hotel in Collingwood is found in the downtown core and they opened for bookings in October. Guests can enjoy the 1920's style elegance as of December 15, 2022.
The town of Collingwood is just about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto and it is where you'll find the Blue Mountain ski hill. It sounds like it's time to plan a winter road trip.
Living room with a record player in a suite at the Dorchester Hotel. Kayla Rocca via The Dorchester Hotel
The hotel boasts 30 rooms from classic studios to one-bedroom suites with a view. They are decorated in varying shades and offer amenities such as kitchenettes, soaker tubs and record players.
Classic studio hotel room with a kitchenette including a fridge.Kayla Rocca via The Dorchester Hotel
The hotel building has been a landmark in Collingwood's downtown core for almost 130 years since it was first built as the Dominion Hotel in 1895. It had the town's first elevator which has been preserved.
Elegant black and white tiled bathroom of a boutique hotel.Kayla Rocca via The Dorchester Hotel
While there have been many updates for this new opening, you can walk the hallways and admire historic photos of the hotel and the town. The original brick exterior has been restored to keep the heritage feel and many modern accents have been added for a blend of the old and new.
Fun wallpaper and blue accents of a hotel room kitchenette and washroom.Kayla Rocca via The Dorchester Hotel
The rooms start at $299 per night and there is a two-night minimum for weekend reservations.
The hotel is working on a restaurant addition which they expect to be completed later in 2023. The future restaurant and bar will be open to both guests and locals.
The Dorchester Hotel
$299+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: 172 Hurontario St., Collingwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can book your stay in a new boutique hotel surrounded by modern finishes and historic touches.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.