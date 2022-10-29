This Ontario Treehouse Airbnb Is A Romantic Stay In A Forest Of Snow Covered Evergreens
It boasts a wooden hot tub and towering windows.🌲
There is a cozy Airbnb in Ontario hidden in a snowy forest and you'll think you're spending the night in Narnia. You won't need to walk through a magical cupboard to enjoy this pretty winter experience.
While open year-round, the Baltic Luxury Treehouse Airbnb in Minden Hills is an extra special winter getaway as you'll be surrounded by snow-covered evergreens. You can make your childhood dreams come true by spending time in a spacious treehouse.
Grab your favourite person for a weekend away because this cabin in the sky has room for two guests. Whether you're sipping hot chocolate by the fireplace surrounded by windows or admiring the forest view from the wrap-around deck outside, you can't beat the views from the treehouse.
A cedar wood fire hot tub will help you soak all of your worries away. Twinkly lights reflect off of the fallen snow as you warm up surrounded by nature. Have you ever showered up in a tree canopy? This woodsy stay boasts an outdoor shower in the trees, but there are also a full bath and rain shower indoors if the outdoor one isn't your thing.
Inside the treehouse you'll notice many modern amenities while still feeling like you can connect with forest. The fireplace in the open-concept living space is propane so there isn't the hassle of adding wood to keep you toasty. The main floors are heated for extra warmth.
The kitchen has everything you need to cook a full meal, including a stove and fridge. You can also choose to go rustic with your meals and cook outside over the fire pit.
The bedroom is an open loft room boasting 8-foot tall ceilings and massive windows so it's like you're sleeping in the trees. The bed is king sized and the forest cabin has other cozy aspects including a large leather couch in the living room.
This off-the-grid stay was made in a sustainable manner and feels like you're glamping in a luxury apartment. Even though it is secluded the modern services, such as furniture, heating and appliances, mean you don't need to be handy or an experienced woodsman to stay here.
While it will seem like you've escaped to the middle of nowhere, there are a number of restaurants and shops nearby. You can also take advantage of hiking and cross-country skiing trails and Sir Sam's ski hill.
The Baltic Luxury Treehouse
$358+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: Queens Line, Minden Hills, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can live out a childhood dream by staying in a treehouse which is made extra magical by the snow-covered trees that will surround you in the winter.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
