This Cottage Rental Near Toronto Is A Historic Coach House & It's Like Living In 'The Holiday'
It has a garden patio with a hot tub.
If you're dreaming of spending a holiday in the English countryside but cannot book the pricy flight, this Ontario cottage rental can transport you there.
The 160-year-old Country Coach House sits on a Victorian estate in a small town just over an hour from Toronto. This charming brick building is a spacious retreat with modern amenities and a private hot tub.
Spacious living room with wooden beams and a fireplace. Kieran and Tara | Country Coach House
The entire coach house has been restored but the historic character still runs throughout the space from the wooden beams to the exposed brick accents. It's filled with cozy nooks and comfortable seating.
Bedroom suite with an ensuite bathroom and fireplace. Kieran and Tara | Country Coach House
There are two bedrooms with space for four guests to spend the night. The primary suite is a romantic space with a queen-sized bed, a hammock chair and a fireplace. The second room also has a queen bed as well as a skylight.
Kitchen with exposed brick and floating shelves. Kieran and Tara | Country Coach House
The kitchen is fully stocked with all of the appliances and dishware that one could need. There are even spices and coffee provided. The kitchen table is in a quaint nook next to a spacious living room with a fireplace and there is another hangout space if you need some privacy.
Staircase to upstairs bathroom with a bathtub. Kieran and Tara | Country Coach House
The cottage has two and a half bathrooms. The primary bathroom upstairs is like a mini spa; it has heated floors and a spacious shower with various settings and fixtures. The second upstairs bathroom also has heated floors as well as a bathtub.
Outdoor patio with a fire table and vines climbing brick walls. Kieran and Tara | Country Coach House
Out back you'll find a garden patio with a fire table and ample seating. You'll be surrounded by a yard full of greenery and the brick exterior of the cottage with vines climbing up the walls. This is where you'll find the outdoor hot tub.
Country Coach House
$286+/night
Neighbourhood: County Rd. 2, Cobourg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in the English countryside during your stay in this historic Victorian coach house.
