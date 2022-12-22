This New Treehouse Airbnb In Ontario Is A Magical Winter Stay With A Sauna & Hot Tub
You can spot fluffy friends at a nearby animal sanctuary.
There is a new Airbnb near Toronto nestled in a snowy forest and you can admire the view from the treetops. It is a magical winter getaway if you're looking to escape into nature and hide in a cozy treehouse.
This treehouse cottage rental is located on an animal sanctuary and you can spot a cow's pasture and other fluffy friends through the forest. The magic doesn't stop there because there is a barrel sauna and outdoor hot tub where you can warm up on a chilly winter evening.
Outdoor hot tub with a bar and roof, covered in snow.Jenny | Airbnb
Your cabin stay will have all of the amenities you need to be comfortable while feeling totally secluded. There is a kitchen space with a mini fridge, a burner grill, a coffee maker, a microwave, and a kettle. There is also a BBQ on the outside deck if you'd rather cook outside.
Elevated wooden deck with a BBQ overlooking a forest. Jenny | Airbnb
The wooden deck is elevated and wraps around the treehouse where you can enjoy the surrounding view. There is a bar top and sitting area outside if you're brave enough to hang out in the elements. Just down the stairs is a fire pit with chairs and wood is not provided so make sure to bring some.
Wood-burning barrel sauna in a snowy forest. Jenny | Airbnb
You can soak away your worries in a hot tub or keep things hot in the wood-burning barrel sauna. Both the hot tub and sauna are shared and there are various hammocks out among the trees that you can also relax in. In the winter there is a nearby ice rink available to use so bring your skates too. There are also 10 acres of trails for exploring.
Kitchenette, bar and coffee table in a treehouse cabin. Jenny | Airbnb
You can spend a cozy evening in the heated cabin with a fireplace heater in the bedroom. The loft-style bedroom has a king-size bed with sheets and blankets. The living room space has a couch and side table with a shelf of books and board games as well as a record player with records to listen to.
Treehouse on Animal Sanctuary Hottub/Sauna/Trails
$220+/night
Neighbourhood: East Gwillimbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a magical winter experience as you spend the night in a cabin treehouse at an animal sanctuary with access to a hot tub and sauna. It's just an hour and a half away from Toronto by car.
