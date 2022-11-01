11 Magical Airbnbs To Cozy Up In Near Toronto This Winter If You’re Tired Of Blue Mountain
From snowy forests to twinkling domes. ❄️
Winter is coming, and Blue Mountain is always a popular destination to visit during the snowy season. However, if you're looking to experience somewhere new, then these Airbnbs near Toronto are worth checking out.
Boasting sparkling forest scenery and crackling fires, you can wake up in a winter wonderland at these cozy rentals.
4-Season Chalet
Snow-covered A-frame.
$375/night
Neighbourhood: Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This revamped '70s A-frame has snowy forest views from the great room and you can skate around a glassy lake during the colder months.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Romantic Muskoka Getaway
Wood chalet covered in snow.
$424/night
Neighbourhood: Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You and your favourite person can escape to this cozy wood chalet complete with a private hot tub. The Airbnb is located across from a ski hill so you can spend your days on the slopes.
Icicle Valley
Airbnb with an ice rink and snow.
$1250/night
Neighbourhood: Port Carling, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a magical winter getaway for a group of people, this Airbnb sleeps eight guests and has gorgeous cold weather views. You can snowshoe along glistening trails and cuddle up by the fireplace at night.
The Baltic
$714/night
Neighbourhood: Minden Hills, ON
Why You Need To Go: This "luxury treehouse" is surrounded by snow-capped evergreens, and you'll feel like you're waking up in Narnia.
South Geodome
Dome with twinkling lights in the snow.
$330/night
Neighbourhood: Port Perry, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated just an hour away from Toronto, this unique winter dome is a magical island stay. You can enjoy the winter skies from the "moonroof" and relax by a crackling bonfire.
DOCK
Living room with fireplace and snowy views.
$396/night
Neighbourhood: Baysville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new 2-bedroom cottage has steps to the lake and comes with enchanting winter scenes. You can toast marshmallows and enjoy the starry skies from the oversized back deck.
Henry's Cabin on the River
Cabin in a snowy forest.
$249/night
Neighbourhood: Addington Highlands, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sleeping four guests, this riverside cabin has 30 snowy acres to explore. On some nights, you can see "hundreds and hundreds of stars," and the snow-covered trees make the scenery even more magical.
Evergreen
Airbnb surrounded by snowy trees.
$155/night
Neighbourhood: Muskoka Lakes, ON
Why You Need To Go: This eco retreat is nestled in the trees by a frozen lake. You can enjoy "mystical forest" views from the cliff and explore wintery trails all day long.
ASH
Wooden tiny home in the snow.
$131/night
Neighbourhood: Markdale, ON
Why You Need To Go: This wooden tiny home is a rustic winter getaway, and you can enjoy spa facilities like a cedar hot tub and sauna (an extra charge may apply).
The Cabin at Fernwood Hills
Tiny cabin in a snowy woodland.
$147/night
Neighbourhood: Komoka, ON
Why You Need To Go: This romantic stay ins tucked away in a glistening forest. The large windows boast winter wonderland and wildlife views.
Pine Reeve Cabin
$225/night
Neighbourhood: Lucknow, ON
Why You Need To Go: This converted hunt shack makes for a quiet winter getaway complete with a snowy forest and nearby frozen lakes.
