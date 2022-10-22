This New Island Airbnb Near Toronto Has A 'Moonroof' & You Can Stargaze From Bed
The dome is hidden in a forest.💫
A woodland getaway doesn't need to be a rustic one. This new glamping Airbnb in Ontario lets you sleep under the stars in a cozy dome and you can enjoy nature in a luxurious way.
Birchwood Luxury Camping just opened a second dome retreat in Port Perry and it's hidden in an island forest.
You can warm up by a private fire pit and relax in a hot tub before spending the night in luxury.
Glamping dome with a private fire pit and hot tub on a large deck.Cassie | Airbnb
The romantic glamping experience is just an hour from Toronto so you can enjoy nature without going too far from the city. You'll be toasty warm while lounging on the couch or in the king-sized bed inside the heated globe.
You can cook in the fully stocked kitchenette which has a fridge, coffee maker, microwave and dishes. You'll forget you're at a camping retreat thanks to the many amenities including a TV, WiFi, Nintendo and board games.
You'll enjoy complete privacy in the spacious outdoor area with your own deck that has a hot tub covered in twinkly lights. On one side of the globe, there is a full window where you can look out at the trees.
Pellet stove, chair and TV in a cozy glamping Airbnb rental.Cassie | Airbnb
One bundle of firewood is included with the rental and you can also purchase more. You can enjoy the sounds of nature while relaxing in a Muskoka chair by the fire. There are dining tables both inside and outside as well as an outdoor BBQ.
The washroom is a modern outhouse and there is a seasonal outdoor shower. Nature-friendly shampoo and soap are available to use. The shower closes once temperatures hit below freezing.
You'll be mere minutes from downtown Port Perry where you'll find a bunch of shops and restaurants and can admire lake views from a marina.
Birchwood Luxury Camping
$330/night
Neighbourhood: Port Perry, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend a night under the stars at this new dome experience with a private hot tub and fire pit.
