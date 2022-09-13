6 Cozy Ontario Spots Where You Can Relax By A Campfire With Your Besties This Fall
The s'more the merrier.🔥
Cozy season is coming in hot and there are a bunch of spots around Ontario where you can sit by a campfire without the hassle of cutting your own logs.
Whether you're in the mood for an afternoon glass of wine by a private fire pit or eating s'mores around a giant flame, there is a fall fire experience just for you.
Here are six places in Ontario where you can relax by a campfire with friends this fall.
Howells Farm
Price: $60+ for pit rental
When: Select dates until October 30, 2022
Address: 2878 Holland Rd., Fonthill, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm has a ton of fall activities and you can upgrade your experience with a private fire pit. You'll have access to a private bar and can select add-ons to your campfire such as a roasting kit that includes hotdogs and s'mores or a bottle of wine. There are 42 different pits, both standard and premium, available.
Snyder's Family Farm
Price: $70+ for fire pit rental
When: Select weekend dates until December 18, 2022
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd, Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can rent a private campfire pit for you and up to 13 friends at multiple time slots during the weekends. The campfire pod includes a hot dog and s'more roasting kit and the wood setup and lighting. The snack bar will also be open so you can buy more food and drinks.
Niemi Family Farm
Price: $59+ per rental
When: Fall campfires until October 8, 2022
Address: 18463 Ontario 48, East Gwillimbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can book a cozy campfire for two or a large hang of up to 20 people with roasting sticks, a s'mores kit and a pre-lit fire before arrival. There are multiple time slots available each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. You can order hot chocolate or hotdogs to roast too.
Imaze - The Thamesville Maize
Price: $14 admission, $10 fire pit rental
When: Any day the farm is open, until October 30, 2022
Address: 12768 Longwoods Rd., Thamesville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ontario farm has a bunch of fall activities including a giant corn maze and and an obstacle course as well as fire pit rentals. The rental comes with a bundle of wood and you can buy more for $5. The farm recommends you bring roasting sticks. If you don't want to rent your own space there are two pits blazing throughout the day for any guest to warm up.
Chudleigh's Entertainment Farm
Price: $16+ per adult
When: Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons throughout the season
Address: 9528 Regional Rd. 25, Halton Hills, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is so much to do at this Ontario farm from picking apples to sipping hard cider on a patio. They have music events on Friday and Saturday evenings and you can also enjoy a cottage fire night around a massive bonfire. There are also Sunday afternoon Backyard Bonfires and you can grab a s'mores kit as a tasty treat.
Stoney Ridge Winery
Price: $20+
When: Daily through October
Address: 3201 King St., Vineland, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a classy adult campfire experience you can reserve a fire pit at this winery and pair it with wine and charcuterie, at an additional charge. The winery also has s'mores kits to grab. Up to six guests can book the experience with multiple time slots available daily.
