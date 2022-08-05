This Massive Bonfire Is Just Outside Toronto & You Can Eat S'mores While Sipping Hard Cider
Gather round the campfire! 🏕
Chudleigh's Farm is hosting a good old fashion night around the fire with freshly pressed hard cider and live music.
So, if you haven't had a chance to head up to a cottage this summer, you can experience a massive bonfire with all the fixings in a short drive from Toronto to Milton.
The farm's "Backyard Bonfires" run every Saturday and Sunday until September 30, 2022, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., and coincide with the farm's "Summer Music Nights."
Guests can relax around the roaring fire pit in a Muskoka chair or head over to see live music as they please, which depending on the night, sometimes even includes dance lessons!
Beside the firepit, attendees can head over to an outdoor bar and grab a glass of wine, beer or cider to quench their thirst and keep them warm as they cozy up underneath the stars.
Tickets for the event are $15 per person and are available for all ages over 4.
Although, if you're looking for a quieter family affair for all ages earlier in the day, you can opt for the occasional Sunday bonfire, which runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. but doesn't have live music.
Tickets are slightly cheaper at $10 for children and 4 to 12 years old and adults 64 years old and up, and $12 for people 13 to 64 years old.
During the daytime fires, guests can also opt to purchase a s'mores kit and enjoy the classic experience of making the treat around the fire.
The next fires are scheduled for Saturday, August 6, with a Shania Twain tribute and line dancing and Sunday, August 7, with a daytime fire.
Backyard Bonfires
Price: $10 to $12 depending on age for the Backyard Bonfire, $15 for Summer Music Nights
When: Friday & Saturdays, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., until September 30. (Occasional daytime fires on Sundays)
Address: 9528 Regional Rd. 25, Halton Hills, ON
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a cozy bonfire under the stars with live music on an Ontario farm!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.