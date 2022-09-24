7 Ontario Provincial Parks Where You Can Already Hike Through Changing Fall Colours
It's fall y'all.🍂
You can make sure that your hikes are filled with the beautiful colours of fall by checking out the Ontario Parks Fall Colour Map to see what colour the leaves are in each region.
Some provincial parks already have a 40% colour change in September and the hues of red and yellow will keep coming. Here are seven Ontario parks that are already showing pops of fall colours.
Quetico Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: ON-11, Atikokan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This rugged park has rocky cliffs, magical waterfalls and gorgeous rivers and lakes that make for great canoeing. There are a bunch of hiking trails to choose from and it's also a beautiful spot to admire the night sky.
Driftwood Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 39520 Hwy. 17, Stonecliffe, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ontario park is about 2.5 hours from the city of Ottawa and is a lovely spot to go hiking, paddling or swimming. It has multiple trail loops ranging from one kilometre to 3.7 kilometres.
Forks of the Credit Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 17760 McLaren Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: This provincial park is found along the famous Bruce Trail and is just an hour from the city of Toronto. There are other hiking trails within the park including a section of the Trans Canada trail.
Bronte Creek Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 1219 Burloak Dr., Oakville, ON
Why You Need To Go: On top of the multiple hiking trail options, there are events and programs from March to December. You can check out two interpretive centres and a children's farm with some barn animals. You can rent a campground to enjoy the park overnight.
The Massasauga Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 380 Oastler Park Dr., Parry Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy backcountry camping at this Ontario park which is home to windswept islands, inland forests and lakes. The hiking trails range from 1.5 to 5.5 kilometres. It is a protected area for the Massasauga Rattlesnake, so keep your ears and eyes peeled.
Pancake Bay Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 12729 Hwy. 17N, Batchawana Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: This park is known for its gorgeous sandy beaches but you can also hike through lush forests and along the Lake Superior coastline. The Lookout Trail offers the best views of Pancake Bay and from the lookout, you can see what's referred to as the “graveyard of the Great Lakes."
Frontenac Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 6700 Salmon Lake Rd., Sydenham, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive provincial park boasts 5,355 hectares of land on an edge of the Canadian Shield. The area features many canoe routes and a number of hikes ranging from an easy 1.5-kilometre loop to more difficult paths up to 21 kilometres long.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.