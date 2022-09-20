This Ontario Tower Boasts A Stunning Panoramic View Of Autumn Colours & It's Easy To Reach
No hiking required.
If you're looking for a gorgeous fall spectacle you can take a trip to this fire tower in Ontario that boasts a panoramic view.
The Fire Tower Lookout in Elliot Lake is an easy-to-reach tower with the option to hike on surrounding trails. When the fall colours are at their peak you can gaze out at a scene of red and gold popping against the blue water.
The fire tower is found at the end of Fire Tower Road, which is the highest point in the area. The parking lot is right beside the tower so there's no need for a long hike before ascending to the lookout. On really clear days you can see as far as Manitoulin Island and other channels on Lake Huron.
While you don't need to explore a nature trail to get there, you can choose to hike on the Fire Tower Trail, Westner Trail and others. There is a five-kilometre-long trail loop that is an easy walk and takes about 1.5 to two hours to finish. One of the three entrances is at the lookout parking lot.
The lookout deck is part of the original ranger tower that dates back to the 1950s and the restored ranger's cabin is also nearby, which you can visit. The cabin is now the Fire Ranger’s Heritage Centre where you can find information about the tower and area as well as some souvenirs.
The heritage centre is not open to the public for the 2022 season, but you can access the observation deck, nearby trails and a picnic area with a play structure.
Fire Tower Lookout
Price: Free
Address: Fire Tower Rd., Elliot Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can gaze out at a stunning fall spectacle without going on a long hike.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.