This Secret Ontario Lookout Tower Will Give You Panoramic Views Of Red & Gold Leaves
It is one of the highest lookouts in the area! 🍂
If you're looking to elevate your fall plans, you can hike to this under-the-radar Ontario lookout tower.
You'll need to head to Sager Conservation Area, located approximately two hours away from Toronto, to see it for yourself.
The 1-kilometre trail provides a great workout, as you'll need to climb 97 steps, and then there are another 48 steps within the tower.
But it is worth the trek as you'll get to marvel at the specular panoramic views of the Trent River Valley.
Best of all, there is no fee to visit. So it is time to make plans to go as the views are exceptionally breathtaking in the autumn with all the colourful leaves.
Sager Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 30 Golf Course Rd., Quinte West, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the crisp air and natural beauty from the top of the lookout tower.
