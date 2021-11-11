Trending Tags

Blue Mountain's 'Ridge Runner' Coaster Lets You Race Down The Slopes At Up To 42-km/hr

The fun 1-km ride takes you through a glistening forest! ❄️

Blue Mountain's 'Ridge Runner' Coaster Lets You Race Down The Slopes At Up To 42-km/hr
@rovita.m | Instagram, Courtesy of Blue Mountain Resort

Forget about tobogganing. If you want an exhilarating ride this winter, you need to try Blue Mountain's Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster, where you can race down the slopes.

The one-kilometre track is full of twists and turns as you speed past the snow-covered landscape at speeds up to 42-kilometres per hour.

It is up to you how fast you go, and along the journey, you'll get to marvel at stunning views of the Blue Mountain and village.

In the winter, the ride is open in the day and evening, and there is a windshield to help protect you from the brisk air.

From December 1, tickets are available starting at $17 a person.

Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster

Price: $17+ per person

When: From December 1

Address: 150 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go:

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

