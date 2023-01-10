This Ski Resort Near Ottawa Has An Alpine Roller Coaster & You'll Soar Down A Snowy Hill
You can cruise up to 35 km/hr.
If you're planning to visit a ski resort near Ottawa and are looking for a unique adventure, this Quebec ski hill has a mountain coaster that's open in the winter.
Sommet Saint Sauveur is about two hours from Ottawa and its alpine roller coaster, The Viking, will have you soaring down snowy slopes at speeds of up to 35 kilometres per hour.
The coaster rides on a 1.5-kilometre rail track and it's a mix between a roller coaster and four-season tobogganing. You can control your speed so you can take a relaxing ride down the tree-speckled mountain.
The unique ride twists and turns through a forest and snowy hills. You can ride alone or in tandem if you want to experience the thrills with a friend or your little one.
The Viking is open year-round but it's an extra magical experience when there's snow on the ground. Tickets are $15.99 per person and can be purchased online.
You can also ski or snowboard down a variety of runs while visiting the resort. The Avila side of the mountain has a snow tubing hill too and you can choose between buying a morning or afternoon ticket for that winter activity.
Sommet Saint Sauveur
Price: $15.99 per person
When: Open year-round, weather permitting
Address: 350 Ave. St. Denis, Saint-Sauveur, QC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you don't enjoy skiing or you're looking for another winter thrill, you can race down a snow-covered hill on an alpine roller coaster.
