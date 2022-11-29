This Massive Snow Tubing Park Is 2 Hours From Ottawa & It Has 61 Slopes To Glide Down
The park is considered to be “the world’s largest snow sliding centre”.❄️
If you can't wait to hit the slopes this winter there is a massive snow tubing park only two hours from Ottawa and it is already open for the season.
Les Glissades Domaine Des Pays D'en Haut in Quebec has 61 snowy tracks you can glide down in five unique snow vehicles such as a raft and bobsled. According to Les Glissades, it is considered the largest snow park of its kind in the world.
The winter season kicks off with 15 trails open including the Avalanche black diamond run. According to the press release, other slopes such as the Rafting, Tornado, and Bobsleigh are expected to open in early December.
Each snow craft or sled has its own number of slopes and capacity of guests it can hold down the hill. You can pretend you're in the Olympics and ride the bobsleigh down three different tracks. Each bobsled can hold two to four people and the experience is rated intermediate. A helmet is required and provided.
The Vortex360 looks like a bucket and it spins as you glide down the mountain. You can fly down three different runs with up to six of you enjoying the ride together. Helmet-wearing is also mandatory for this spinny snow ride.
The Tornado also turns as it races down the snowy tracks but this larger sled holds up to eight guests. You can also cruise through the snow on a large raft that has space for 12 people. It looks like a boat you'd expect to be navigating water rapids in.
Group of friends on a snow slope in the Vortex360.Les Glissades Domaine Des Pays D'en Haut
There are a whopping 37 slopes that you can sail down on a donut-style tube that range from toddler to expert level. You can tube down solo or join up with a friend and fly down together.
After your outdoor adventures, you can warm up in a cabin and enjoy a meal. There is a sugar shack and you can browse a bunch of maple treats to bring home. Which slopes are open depends on the weather so you'll want to check online before heading into Quebec.
Early season tickets are on sale online until December 4 and start at $19.59 for ages 13 and up. Individual ticket rates start at $27.99 for tubing only and season passes are also available. The park strongly suggests booking tickets online.
Les Glissades Domaine Des Pays D'en Haut
Price: $27.99+ per individual rate ticket ($19.59+ early bird tickets)
When: Select dates starting November 23, 2022
Address: 440 Chem. Avila, Piedmont, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day playing in the snow at an epic snow park with 61 slopes and a variety of ways to cruise down them.
