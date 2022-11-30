These New Ontario Winter Road Trips Take You To Secret Snowy Spots & Cozy Small Towns
The surprise itineraries come with winter gear.🧣
You can get in your car to enjoy an epic winter road trip in Ontario that leads to surprise stops. The itinerary is totally planned for you and these new full-day adventures even come with some winter swag to keep you warm.
Guess Where Trips creates themed Canadian road trips that take you to hidden gems near you. Its new winter treks depart from Toronto and Ottawa and these trip packages come with even more surprises than normal, including some swag from Sportchek.
Once you choose your fully planned itinerary online you'll get a package in the mail that includes all of your stops, a "Before You Go" checklist with maps and fun facts, a Sportchek gift card, a voucher for skate sharpening and two pairs of cozy toques or mittens.
You'll want to pack your snow pants because these itineraries lead to four winter adventures and are best done when there's fresh powder on the ground. Don't worry if it melts though because alternative stops are given if you can't head out on a snowy day.
The Toronto trip will guide you to cute coffee shops and small towns, pretty winter walks, snowshoeing and cross-country ski trails and an outdoor skate. A lunch stop in a historic church is also part of the plan.
Three of the Ottawa stops will be fairly short and sweet before you embark on a thrilling winter adventure. You'll visit a historic town with quaint cafés, a winter boardwalk hike and trails ideal for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, or you can opt to hit downhill ski slopes. Cozy restaurants are suggested for a late lunch or dinner.
The new itinerary packages just went on sale on November 29 and will be shipped by December 12 so you can get it in time for Christmas. The winter trips are valid until March 31 and are $65 each, but packed with goodies worth over $150.
SportChek Winter Trek
Price: $65 per itinerary package
When: Best done between January and March when there's snow on the ground
Address: Departs from Ottawa and Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a full-day winter road trip in Ontario without having to plan a single thing yourself. You're sure to find hidden gems and have fun playing in the snow.
