9 Ottawa Advent Calendars You Can Get If You're Craving Some Early Christmas Treats
Countdown every day with festive treats and unique surprises.🎁
Christmas is coming - it's practically here - and if you're looking for a fun way to count down to Christmas Day there are local advent calendars in Ottawa you can buy.
If you're looking to try something unique this December, you can switch up your countdown treats with these Ottawa options.
From festive cookies in a variety of flavours to boozy holiday cocktails and fine artisan chocolates, here are nine holiday calendars you can get in Ottawa that can help you count down to Christmas.
Hello Dolly Pastries
Price: $77+
Address: 992 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Get It: You can treat yourself this December with 24 days of cookies and there are multiple flavours to choose from. You can enjoy daily gingerbread cookies and sugar cookies as well as vegan and dairy-free options, all colourfully decorated.
There are some stocked in store but it's recommended to pre-order online by November 18 to guarantee the flavour you want. If you buy two or more online you'll receive $5 off each calendar.
Nita Beer Co.
Ontario beers included in a 2022 advent calendar.
Price: $148 to $154, free local delivery in Ottawa
Address: 190 Colonnade Rd. Unit #17, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Get It: You'll be able to discover a variety of Ontario brews in different beer styles through this annual advent calendar. This year, the beers have special labels so the beer flavours stay a surprise until the day it's opened. The brewery has created a discussion group where you can chat with others about the beers you're enjoying together.
The calendars usually sell out so the brewery advises that if you're interested you should order one as soon as possible.
Bar From Afar
Price: $200 ($225 in December)
Address: 430 Hazeldean Rd. #6, Kanata, ON
Why You Need To Get It: You can count down to Christmas with a 12-day adult cocktail calendar. Each daily cocktail comes with everything you need to make a festive drink including spirits, mixers, garnishes and instructions. You'll be able to sip on two rum, two vodka, two gin, two bourbon, two tequila, one pisco and one rye-based drink throughout the season.
The cocktail calendar ships Ontario-wide with local delivery and pick-up options in Ottawa. They are shipped every Wednesday and Thursday from November 23 to December 22.
Strawberry Blonde Bakery
Price: $22.50
Address: 111 Richmond Rd., Ottawa & 767 Silver Seven Rd Unit 17, Kanata, ON
Why You Need To Get It: This chocolate advent calendar, like everything at this Ottawa bakery, is vegan, gluten-free and nut-free. There are four different flavours - “milk” chocolate, white chocolate, white chocolate peppermint, and “milk” chocolate toffee crunch - and they come in fun holiday-themed shapes like gingerbread men and Christmas trees.
You can email the store for Canada-wide shipping or order online for pick-up at one of the two Ottawa locations.
Maker House Co.
Price: $229.95, ($124.95 for the 13 days of Christmas calendar)
Address: 987 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Get It: You can open a surprise from 20 different Canadian makers and this year there are new products and updated packaging. You'll open items like fine chocolate, Indigenous artwork, bath and body products, ornaments and much more.
There is also an option of a "Maker's Dozen Days of Christmas" which is almost half the price of the full calendar. The deadline to order a Christmas calendar is November 22 for Canada-wide shipping and by November 27 for in-store pick-up.
Batter Up Bakery
Price: $80 to $110
Address: 396 Athlone Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Get It: You can enjoy a delicious daily cookie as you count down to Christmas Day with this bakery's advent calendar. It holds an assortment of flavours including chocolate chip, red velvet, gingerbread, snickerdoodle and shortbread which are all decorated for the holidays.
There are both boxed and unboxed options as well as vegan and gluten-free cookie calendars. You can pre-order one of a calendar until November 23 and there will be some available in-store as of November 26.
Anna Stubbe Chocolate
Price: $35
Address: 500 Hazeldean Rd. Storefront 108, Kanata, ON
Why You Need To Get It: You can countdown to Christmas with fine chocolates from a local boutique. The candy comes in a variety of shapes and five flavours; white, milk, ruby, toffee and caramel chocolates.
There is an option to pre-order a dairy-free calendar with a minimum of three days' notice. Once ordered, you can choose to pick up the Christmas calendar in-store or select local delivery.
Chocolat Favoris
Price: $36.99+
Address: Various locations in Canada
Why You Need To Get It: This Canadian chocolatier offers two types of advent calendars, an artisanal one and a shareable calendar. The fine chocolate calendar features a different flavour of handmade chocolate each day and the shareable one has four chocolate bites daily during the holiday countdown.
The chocolate calendars can be shipped across Canada as well as picked up at local stores found in Ontario and Quebec.
Farm Boy
Price: $14.99
Address: Various locations across Ontario
Why You Need To Get It: If you're getting your holiday grocery shopping done at a local Farm Boy store you can keep your eyes peeled for a chocolate advent calendar. There are 24 creamy chocolates, custom-made by the store with a new design each day and this is the first year the store is making them.