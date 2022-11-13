The Ottawa Christmas Market Is Returning With Mulled Wine, Giant Pretzels & Twinkly Displays
Browse over 35 vendors under a canopy of lights.
Your heart, and your belly, will be filled with holiday cheer at Ottawa's European-style market. The Ottawa Christmas Market is returning this month with new vendors, festive eats, live performances and thousands of sparkly lights.
On select dates from November 25 to December 23, you can visit the market for free in the Aberdeen Plaza at Lansdowne.
The annual tree-lighting ceremony kicks off the event on November 25 at 5:30 p.m. as the massive 40-foot tree is lit up with a magical glow.
The plaza will be full of cabin-style booths to browse featuring over 35 gift and food vendors. There are more vendors to shop from this year including new ones such as Little German Bakery, Saunders Farm and Eye Spy Club.
You can expect some of your favourite booths to return too and will be able to enjoy mulled wine from The Thirst Responder and German sausages from Candy Cane Chalet.
The stage will showcase different performances each day of the event and you'll also be able to participate in festive workshops, try to win prizes from a massive Advent calendar and admire towering light displays. Santa will be there for photo opportunities on Saturday and Sunday.
Admission to the market is free and for an additional cost, you can join the Christmas Cocktails and Crafts adult activity on Friday or Saturday evening. Six friends can stay cozy in the Workshop as you enjoy a holiday cocktail and snacks as you work on a craft.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: Select dates from November 25 to December 23, 2022
Address: Aberdeen Plaza, 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Ottawa Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: Select dates from November 25 to December 23, 2022

Address: Aberdeen Plaza, 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
