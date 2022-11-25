8 Christmas Markets Around Ottawa To Kick Off Holiday Shopping & Have A Date Night
Shop for gifts under twinkly lights.
If you're looking for unique gifts this holiday season you can shop from a number of Christmas markets around Ottawa and have a romantic date night while you're at it.
You can escape the crowded malls and find artisan gifts at these holiday markets around Ottawa. Some of them also have sweet treats, warm drinks and sparkly decor that can get you into the spirit of the season.
Christmas at the Carp Farmer's Market
Price: Free
When: December 2 and 3, 2022
Address: 3790 Carp Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can browse over 100 local vendors at this holiday farmers' market and your furry friend is welcome to join you. Santa will make an appearance on both days and there will be live music on December 3.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: Select dates from November 25 to December 23, 2022
Address: Aberdeen Plaza, 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This European-style Christmas market kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony and is decked out with light displays and festive decor. You can shop gifts from cabin-style booths, enjoy live performances, sip mulled wine, join a workshop and get your photo with Santa.
The Log Farm Christmas Farmer's Market
Price: $11.97 per ticket
When: Weekends from November 27 to December 18, 2022
Address: 670 Cedarview Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can browse items from the market, find your perfect Christmas tree to bring home and pet adorable farm animals at this holiday event. There will be wagon rides through a forest of maples as well as bonfires to warm up by and you can drop off your letter to Santa in his workshop.
Christmas in Old-Aylmer
Price: Free
When: November 25 to 27 and December 2 to 4, 2022
Address: Centre culturel du Vieux-Aylmer, 120 Rue Principale, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Over 50 European-style vendor booths will be festively decorated and you can browse for gifts as you snack on sweet churros and sip mulled wine. There is a Santa Claus parade near the market on November 26 and new activities this year such as professional photographer shoots.
Christmas Night Market
Price: Free
When: November 25, 2022
Address: Aberdeen Pavilion, 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Farmers' Market is hosting a special holiday market during the tree-lighting ceremony at Lansdowne. There will be live music, tons of festive decor, local produce, artisanal treats and more.
613 Christmas
Price: Free
When: December 3 and 4, 2022
Address: The Fieldhouse at Carleton University, University Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a bunch of holiday shopping done at this holiday market with over 200 vendors. If you love vintage clothing and antique pieces including ornaments, this is the market for you.
Holiyay Craft Market
Price: Free
When: November 27, 2022
Address: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: From ceramics and beeswax candles to jewelry and sweet treats, there are so many Canadian gifts to browse. You can sip on coffee as you shop from over 80 vendors in a bright, warm space.
Dickinson Square Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: Select dates November 19 to December 4, 2022
Address: 5525 Dickinson St., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to shop handmade gifts in the historic Dickinson House and Watson's Mill. You can also pop into the Carriage Shed to shop for used books. After the market on December 4, there will be Christmas carols at sunset.
