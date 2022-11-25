Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

christmas in ottawa

8 Christmas Markets Around Ottawa To Kick Off Holiday Shopping & Have A Date Night

Shop for gifts under twinkly lights.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Woman drinking hot chocolate at a Christmas market. Right: Woman smiling by a chalet vendor booth.

@apieceofkaleigh | Instagram, @h_nghi | Instagram

If you're looking for unique gifts this holiday season you can shop from a number of Christmas markets around Ottawa and have a romantic date night while you're at it.

You can escape the crowded malls and find artisan gifts at these holiday markets around Ottawa. Some of them also have sweet treats, warm drinks and sparkly decor that can get you into the spirit of the season.

Christmas at the Carp Farmer's Market

Price: Free

When: December 2 and 3, 2022

Address: 3790 Carp Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can browse over 100 local vendors at this holiday farmers' market and your furry friend is welcome to join you. Santa will make an appearance on both days and there will be live music on December 3.

Website

Ottawa Christmas Market

Price: Free

When: Select dates from November 25 to December 23, 2022

Address: Aberdeen Plaza, 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This European-style Christmas market kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony and is decked out with light displays and festive decor. You can shop gifts from cabin-style booths, enjoy live performances, sip mulled wine, join a workshop and get your photo with Santa.

Website

The Log Farm Christmas Farmer's Market

Price: $11.97 per ticket

When: Weekends from November 27 to December 18, 2022

Address: 670 Cedarview Rd., Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can browse items from the market, find your perfect Christmas tree to bring home and pet adorable farm animals at this holiday event. There will be wagon rides through a forest of maples as well as bonfires to warm up by and you can drop off your letter to Santa in his workshop.

Website

Christmas in Old-Aylmer

Price: Free

When: November 25 to 27 and December 2 to 4, 2022

Address: Centre culturel du Vieux-Aylmer, 120 Rue Principale, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Over 50 European-style vendor booths will be festively decorated and you can browse for gifts as you snack on sweet churros and sip mulled wine. There is a Santa Claus parade near the market on November 26 and new activities this year such as professional photographer shoots.

Website

Christmas Night Market

Price: Free

When: November 25, 2022

Address: Aberdeen Pavilion, 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Farmers' Market is hosting a special holiday market during the tree-lighting ceremony at Lansdowne. There will be live music, tons of festive decor, local produce, artisanal treats and more.

Website

613 Christmas

Price: Free

When: December 3 and 4, 2022

Address: The Fieldhouse at Carleton University, University Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get a bunch of holiday shopping done at this holiday market with over 200 vendors. If you love vintage clothing and antique pieces including ornaments, this is the market for you.

Website

Holiyay Craft Market

Price: Free

When: November 27, 2022

Address: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: From ceramics and beeswax candles to jewelry and sweet treats, there are so many Canadian gifts to browse. You can sip on coffee as you shop from over 80 vendors in a bright, warm space.

Website

Dickinson Square Christmas Market

Price: Free

When: Select dates November 19 to December 4, 2022

Address: 5525 Dickinson St., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to shop handmade gifts in the historic Dickinson House and Watson's Mill. You can also pop into the Carriage Shed to shop for used books. After the market on December 4, there will be Christmas carols at sunset.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

    Megan Johnson
    Ottawa Staff Writer
    Megan Johnson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on new netflix shows in Canada and things to do in Ottawa. She is based in Ottawa, Ontario.
