This Waterpark Near Ottawa Has A Lazy River With A Trippy New Tunnel & Lasers
There are also waterslides & an inflatable waterpark.
There is a new water attraction near Ottawa and guaranteed it's unlike anything else you've ever floated through. The waterpark Super Aqua Club just opened Zephyr River, the world's first lazy river with a multi-sensory tunnel and it's quite the show.
You'll float on a tube through a 75-foot tunnel where a jungle-themed world comes alive through water, lights and sound. Sensors detect you as you cruise by, lighting a 4D experience including 3D animal animations on the walls, laser lights and a mist of water droplets.
When water isn't falling around you, the ceiling is a colourful display of LED lights. The waterpark is only about two hours from Ottawa and this high-tech river tunnel makes it worthy of a day trip adventure.
The jungle scene is continuously changing so no two river adventures are the same. Passing through the tunnel experience lasts roughly 30 seconds, but the full animation is over five minutes long, starting from sunrise over the jungle into the evening.
Keep your eyes peeled for wild cats like tigers and leopards pouncing around you on the walls and through the showers of water. The water droplets come from both sides of the tunnel, catching the light for an extra dreamy glow. You may also see other jungle animals, butterflies, tropical plants and rainbow displays.
The lazy river is a heated circuit where a clam current pulls you through this magical dream tunnel. Get ready for an immersive summer experience that engages all of your senses.
This new river attraction is only one of many fun water adventures you can enjoy at the park. There are over 45 water slides, a real sandy beach, a wave pool, an inflatable waterpark and more. You can also spend time relaxing in luxury cabanas that have BBQ stations, table service and a mini-fridge.
Admission to the entire park costs $48 for a regular-season adult ticket with an option for a half-day regular season ticket (with access after 3 p.m.) at a price of $33.
Address: 322 Mnt. de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet, QC
