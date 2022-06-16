NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto summer activities

7 Fun Things To Do In Toronto This Summer That Cost $30 Or Less

Enjoy the season without blowing your budget.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman rollerskating on a yellow path. Right: Woman at the CNE in Toronto, Ontario.

@yesmy21 | Instagram, @aly.adventures | Instagram

If you want to enjoy the summer to the fullest but don't want to blow your budget, then these Toronto activities have you covered. For $30 or less, you can take part in activities like rooftop roller skating and island exploration.

You can also check out some totally free activities around the province for more summer adventures.

Visit the Zoo

Price: $27.99 per adult

Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If hanging out with cute animals sounds like your idea of a perfect summer day, then you'll want to plan a trip to the Toronto Zoo, where you can see lions, monkeys, zebras, and more.

Website

Skate through the sky

Price: $18 + per hour for skate rentals

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: SUSO Skate Co., formerly Retro Rolla, is back for another summer of old-school roller skating, and this year, you can visit a brand new location in addition to The Bentway. The company has launched a rooftop skate trail at CF Shops at Don Mills, so you can skate through the sky.

Website

Step into the world of Bob Marley

Price: $24.99 + per person

When: July 1 to August 14, 2022

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: An immersive Bob Marley exhibit is coming to the city, and you can explore six different spaces filled with memorabilia and more.

Website

Pedal around an island

Price: $9.50 + per hour

Address: Toronto Islands, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Toronto Island Bicycle Rental has a range of bikes, from singles to 4-seater quadricycles. You can spend the day exploring the island and enjoying the water views.

Website

Visit an open-air cinema village

Price: $22 for general admission

When: June 27 to July 16, 2022

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Lavazza IncluCity Festival is transforming the Distillery District into a giant outdoor cinema, complete with screenings, performances, and gourmet tastings.

Website

Spend a day at the CNE

Price: $20 admission

When: August 19 to September 5, 2022

Address: 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Canadian National Exhibition is back this summer, so you can enjoy next-level treats, rides, games, and more.

Website

Check out a food festival

Price: Admission cost

When: Multiple dates

Address: 500 Progress Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Street Eats Market is hosting several festivals this summer, including an Ice Cream Fest and Burger Fest. You can dig into all sorts of tasty treats from different food trucks.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

