This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $3,000 Just For Being A Proud Canadian
Good deal there, eh?
Are you a proud Canadian? As in someone whose closet overflows with flannel and has a coffee order that consists solely of double-doubles and Timbits. Well, boy, is this ever the Toronto casting call for you.
Groundglass Casting is looking for individuals and duos 18 years or older to appear in an upcoming commercial that spotlights Canadians who strive to make their community a better place.
"This could be anything from coaching hockey or being a Scouts Canada Leader to volunteering at a food bank," the call states. "No story is too small. If you embody your own version of Canadian spirit- we want to hear it."
Although the project's job requirements are minimal, you'll need a few things to qualify.
Individuals interested in applying must have a valid driver's license and a vehicle to participate.
You'll also need to be fully vaccinated and available on the following dates:
- August 19 to 20 for an online interview with the director
- September 6 to 17 for a COVID-19 test and wardrobe appointment
- September 6 to 20 for filming
It's worth noting that you'll only be required for one day of shooting and only briefly for the test and wardrobe fitting.
If you booked the job, you would receive $175 for the COVID-19 test and wardrobe appointment and $750 for the day of filming.
However, if your footage is used in the final product, you will receive a $2,250 buyout for its use.
Anyone shortlisted for the commercial will be notified by casting on or before August 19.
Canadian Commercial
Salary: $750 to $3,000 plus
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Proud Canadians who are 18 years or older
