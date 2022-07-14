A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $5,800 If You're A Guy Who Lives To Wear Comfy Clothes
Couch potatoes, your time has come.
Are you a loveable guy who cherishes sitting back, relaxing and wearing sweatpants all day? Well, believe it or not, a Toronto casting call wants to pay you to live your life, bud.
Jigsaw Casting, a Toronto-based agency, is looking for "real guys" across Canada to appear in an upcoming laundry detergent ad campaign and the requirements are real lax.
The call states that it's looking for guys who wear comfortable clothes and love daydreaming and relaxing in their favourite comfy chair.
So, basically, anyone who gives off major dad vibes.
"We’re looking for real guys from all walks of life ages 30 to 50 (you don’t need to be a model or have any experience acting) just a willingness to play along," the agency notes.
If you are chosen for the gig, you will be paid a whopping $5,800, which is probably more than you are used to receiving for sitting on your butt.
The non-union project will require taking a mandatory COVID-19 test before the shoot, and you cannot have allergies or sensitivities to scent.
Oh, and the company will pay for your travel and accommodations if you live far away from the Toronto area. Sweet deal.
If selected, you will be required for the following dates: July 21, 2022, for a ZOOM interview, July 25 for your COVID-19 test, July 26 for a wardrobe fitting and July 28 for shooting.
You can find further instructions on how to apply here.
If all this sounds right up your alley, you'll want to act fast as the deadline for submissions is at 10:00 a.m. on July 18, 2022.
Laundry detergent campaign
Salary: $5,800.
Company: Jigsaw Casting.
Who Should Apply: "Real guys," ages 30 to 50, who like being comfortable.