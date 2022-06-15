NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

things to do this weekend in ottawa

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend Where You & Your Dad Can Both Have A Good Time

Better than a "best dad" mug.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Girl holding blue glitter drink at Angelina. Right: Wave pool at Calypso water park.

Megan Renaud | Narcity, @shandasilva | Instagram

This weekend is Father's Day, and let's be real, dad doesn't need another mug, neck tie or case of beer, so why not give him a fun experience together. (Okay, maybe he wants that beer, too).

Whether you're celebrating a father figure this weekend or you're looking for fun activities with your friends, these events in Ottawa will catapult you into summer. Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend that you'll want on your radar.

Cool off at a giant water park

Price: Season pass deal for $79.99, $49.99 for the day

When: Open Wednesday, June 15, 2022, for the season

Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON

Why You Need To Go: Calypso Waterpark is the largest themed water park in Canada and it's opening just in time for Father's Day weekend. You can fly down water slides, chill in a private cabana, float down a lazy river or hit up the wave pool.

Website

Sip at a granny chic bar

Megan drinking a cocktail at Nan's Parlour in the Byward Market.

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: 💸💸

When: Grand opening event on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Address: 73 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy comfort food apps and creative cocktails in a bar that feels like you're visiting grandma's house. Nan's Parlour is hosting their "Gran Opening" event full of snacks, drinks and live music on June 16.

Website

Find live music in the market

Price: Free

When: Summer Thursday evenings, the next music events are June 16 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Address: George St. Plaza, 55 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There's a new Thursday night market coming to the Byward Market this summer, and they've added Byward Bops outdoor shows to the event. You can listen to some live music while you shop.

Website

Catch the end of Italian Week

Price: Free

When: Grand Finale weekend from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19, 2022

Address: Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hit up Ottawa's Italian Week Festival before it's over. You can drop by to watch all kinds of performances from music and comedy to a pasta eating contest and stilt walkers, and check out the Ferrari Festival and more.

Website

Enjoy jazz on a patio

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

When: Friday, June 17, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 5530 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip glittery sparkling wine while dad has a beer, feast on some Italian food, and take in some live jazz music. Angelina is hosting a Sax n' Sip evening with modern jazz music and curated cocktails and meals.

Website

Get gritty at a tractor pull

Price: $10 admission

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022, with the Tractor Pull starting at 11 a.m.

Address: 3629 Carp Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: If your dad is more of a country guy, he'll probably love the Carp Fair Truck and Tractor Pull this weekend. You can drink at a beer garden and snack from food vendors between events.

Website

Go on a sweet chocolate tour

Price: $11.30 per person

When: Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. as of June 18, 2022

Address: 476 Ottawa St., Almonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: Calling all chocolate lovers: the award-winning Hummingbird Chocolate is having its chocolate factory tours and tastings again each Saturday. You'll get a behind-the-scenes look at how the sweet treats are made and finish off with a guided tasting. Reservations are a must.

Website

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

