7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You Can't Say No To An Epic Summer Event
It's festival season!
Summer is in full swing and that means that Ottawa is alive with festivals, shows and exhibits. From immersive art experiences to food and drink festivals and sporting events, this weekend is one jam-packed with fun things to do in the capital region.
Get your rest during the week because there are so many epic events going on this weekend in Ottawa.
Eat your way through Asia
Price: Free to visit
When: July 22 - 24, 2022
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Asian Fest is back and it's one of two Asian night markets happening in the city this weekend. Sparks Street will come alive with unique food vendors serving up dishes like BBQ squid on a stick, Korean corn dogs and cotton candy animals.
Take a trip to China
Eating BBQ squid skewers at a Chinatown Night Market in Ottawa.
Price: Free to visit
When: July 22 - 24, 2022
Address: Chinatown, Somerset St. W. (Between Bronson Ave. and Bell St.), Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Chinatown Night Market is the second of the Asian food festivals this weekend and it's taking place in the heart of Chinatown. You can enjoy authentic eats, live performances and a number of activities. A highlight is sure to be the dragon and lion dances.
Walk through colourful paintings
Banksy graffiti mural of girl and red balloons.
Price: $36+ per person
When: Van Gogh starting July 23, Banksy starting July 21
Address: Aberdeen Pavilion, 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Two immersive art exhibits celebrating different artists open this week in Ottawa and you'll be surrounded by colourful works of art. You can see the famous paintings of Van Gogh surrounding you twice a week and walk through the infamous works of graffiti artist Banksy four times a week in the Aberdeen Pavilion this summer.
Watch a giant light show
Price: Free
When: Thursdays to Mondays until September 5, 2022
Address: 111 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Northern Lights Sound and Light Show is back five evenings a week this summer beginning at 10 p.m. You can take a tour through Canada while watching this projection of colourful images pour over Parliament Hill.
Cheer for the home team
Price: Prices vary per team and game
When: Multiple games from July 21 to 24
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's a big weekend in Ottawa for sports fans with the Ottawa Redblacks game on July 21, a Blackjacks basketball game on July 24 and multiple Titans baseball games on July 22, 23, and 24 (with more next week).
Drink beer on a festival ferris wheel
Price: $23.95+ per person
When: July 20 - 23 and 27 - 30, 2022
Address: Zibi, 40 Rue Jos-Montferrand, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: This giant beer festival near Ottawa has so much more than beer and it's a summer party that shouldn't be missed. A boozy Ferris wheel, a hidden speakeasy and a paddle boat pool bar are just some of the events you can look forward to.
Dance and eat at a Caribbean Festival
Price: $22.23+ per ticket
When: July 23, 2022
Address: 110 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dress in your funnest tropical outfit because the Carivibe Caribbean carnival in the Byward Market is bringing the tastes, sounds and moves of the islands. The afterparty begins at 10 p.m. and on the following day (July 24) there is a free event.